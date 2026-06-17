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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Anytime Now: Where And How To Check

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Anytime Now: Where And How To Check

CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 Live Updates :CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check scorecards on cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker and UMANG. Know passing marks.

Reported By : Animesh Bhardwaj | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Examination Result 2026 shortly. Students who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the declaration of their results on the official at website at cbse.gov.in. 

The results will be released online, and students as well as parents will be able to access and download the scorecards through the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. In addition to the official portal, candidates will also be able to check their results via the UMANG app and DigiLocker. 

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The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 was conducted between May 15 and May 21, with approximately 6.8 lakh students appearing for the test. Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials readily available to avoid any last-minute issues while accessing their results once they are declared. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the Results section available on the homepage. 

Step 3: Select the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link. 

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials. 

Step 5: Submit the details to view the result. 

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference. 

NOTE: It is advisable to take a printout of the result for record-keeping purposes. 

ALSO READ: Telegram Moves Delhi High Court As Centre Bans App Ahead Of NEET-UG 21 June Re-Exam

Minimum Marks Required to Pass 

To qualify in the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. Candidates scoring below the prescribed minimum marks will not be considered to have passed the examination. 

Students are advised to regularly check official CBSE platforms for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 01:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam 2026 CBSE Board Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Link
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