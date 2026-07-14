Kylian Mbappe Educational Qualification: Which School Did The Football Star Attend?

French football sensation Kylian Mbappé is widely admired for his remarkable achievements on the pitch, but many fans are equally curious about his educational background. While the World Cup winner chose to focus on football at a young age, he also completed his secondary education before committing fully to his professional career.

Mbappé did not attend university. Instead, he balanced his schooling with intensive football training during his teenage years, laying out the foundation for one of the most successful careers in modern football.

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Kylian Mbappé Completed His School Education in France

Kylian Mbappé received his early education at a private Catholic school in Bondy, a suburb of Paris, France. During his school years, he was regarded as an academically bright student. Teachers recognised his strong learning ability, although he was also known for being energetic and occasionally mischievous in the classroom.

Alongside his studies, Mbappé developed a passion for football from an early age. As his talent became increasingly evident, he began dedicating more time to training while continuing his school education.

Football Training Took Priority Over University Studies

After completing his secondary education, Mbappé decided not to pursue a university degree. Instead, he focused entirely on football and enrolled at the prestigious INF Clairefontaine, France's renowned national football academy that has produced several top international players.

The academy allowed him to combine academic learning with elite football coaching. His rapid progress soon attracted the attention of professional clubs, leading him to join AS Monaco, where he began his senior career and quickly established himself as one of Europe's brightest young talents.

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Mbappé Also Learned Spanish During His Teenage Years

In addition to his education and football development, Mbappé invested time in learning foreign languages. At the age of 15, he started taking Spanish lessons and eventually became fluent in the language. His language skills have proved valuable throughout his international football career, particularly while interacting with teammates, coaches and media from Spanish-speaking countries.

Although Mbappé chose not to continue with higher education, his journey demonstrates how balancing academics with sporting excellence can help young athletes pursue their ambitions. His educational background, combined with disciplined football training, played an important role in shaping the player who has become one of the biggest stars in world football.

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