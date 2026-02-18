Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Physical Education Paper Today; Key Pattern, Marking Scheme & Important Rules

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 Physical Education Paper Today; Key Pattern, Marking Scheme & Important Rules

CBSE Class 12 Physical Education exam is being held today. Check paper pattern, marking scheme, key topics and important exam day rules.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)

CBSE Board Class 12 Physical Education Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the Class 12 Physical Education examination today, February 18. The paper will take place in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Students appearing for the exam can expect questions from core units such as Anatomy and Physiology of the Human Body, structure and functions of body systems, health and fitness concepts, and Training in Sports. 

The board has emphasised that only candidates carrying their valid CBSE Class 12 admit cards will be permitted to enter the examination hall. 

Physical Education Paper Structure Explained 

The CBSE Class 12 Physical Education theory paper is designed for a total of 70 marks. According to the official pattern, the question paper will be divided into five sections comprising 37 questions in total. 

Out of these, 18 questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark. As per the latest exam format introduced by CBSE, MCQs form the entire Section A worth 18 marks, highlighting the board’s growing emphasis on objective assessment. 

Students are expected to prepare thoroughly across important chapters, including Management of Sporting Events, Children and Women in Sports, Yoga as Preventive Measure for Lifestyle Disease, Sports & Nutrition, Test & Measurement in Sports, Biomechanics & Sports, Psychology & Sports, and Training in Sports. 

Focus on Competency-Based Questions 

In recent years, CBSE has increasingly shifted towards competency-driven and application-based evaluation. This makes practicing high-quality MCQs with solutions particularly important for scoring well in the Physical Education (048) paper. 

Experts suggest that candidates should focus on conceptual clarity and real-life application of topics rather than rote memorisation. The inclusion of diverse question formats aims to test analytical understanding alongside theoretical knowledge. 

Exam Day Guidelines Students Must Follow 

The Physical Education exam will be conducted in over three hours. CBSE has advised students to reach their respective examination centres at least 30 minutes before reporting time to avoid last-minute hassles. 

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after the reporting deadline of 10:30 am. Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, and smart devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. 

Students must carry their CBSE admit card in 2026 and complete the verification process on time. The answer booklet will be handed out 15 minutes before the start of the exam, giving candidates time to fill in required details and read the question paper carefully. 

As per the CBSE date sheet 2026, the Class 12 board examinations are being conducted from February 17 and will continue until April 10, with several reforms introduced this year in the exam pattern, assessment, and re-evaluation process. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exams 2026 CBSE Board Class 12 Physical Education Exams 2026
