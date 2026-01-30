Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today January 30, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, January 30, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Black Box Secured, Probe To Be Time-Bound And Transparent, Says Govt
- Mocked & Humiliated: Woman Films Ex-Schoolmate Working As Delivery Rider In Patna
- Indian Railways Changes Tatkal Rules: Big Update For Passengers
- WhatsApp Introduces ‘Strict Account Settings’ For Users At Risk Of Digital Spying
- Delhi Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms And Fog; Cold Conditions To Persist
- Dzukou Valley Wildfire Races Towards Manipur’s Highest Peak, NDRF Deployed
- UGC Rules Row: Separate Hostels By Caste? CJI Loses Patience, Says ‘For God’s Sake......'
- Shashi Tharoor Finally Meets Rahul Gandhi For 90 Minutes, Says 'All Is Good'
- Kerala Budget Allocates Rs 3 Crore To Set Up Menopause Clinics In District Hospitals
- Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Scolds MPs Chatting Among Themselves
International News
- Russia Says Zelensky Is Welcome In Moscow As Negotiations Enter Critical Phase
- US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
- Trump Threatens 50% Aircraft Tariff, Escalates Trade Standoff With Canada
- Flight from Bangladesh lands in Pak’s Karachi for first time in 14 years
- EU Moves To Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard As Terror Outfit
- ‘Trade Took Priority Over Ukraine’: Trump Camp Slams Europe on India-EU Pact
- ISI-Linked Plot In UK Under Scanner; Four Arrested Over Targeted Assaults
- ‘Surprised’: Bangladesh Slams India Over Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Address, Warns Of Diplomatic Strain
Business News
- India Energy Week 2026: Indian Oil Eyes Cost-Effective Hydrogen For Future Fuels
- India Energy Week: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Calls For Sustained Investment
- Economic Survey Flags Rupee Undervaluation Even As Growth, Inflation Stay Supportive
- Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains 222 Points, Nifty Tests 25,400
- Govt On Track To Meet 4.4% Fiscal Deficit Target, Says Economic Survey; Flags Strong Capex Push
- PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy Revolutionary Reforms: Hardeep Singh Puri At India Energy Week
Sports News
- Premier League Clubs Claim Champions League Top Five Spots, Arsenal Went A Perfect 8-0-0
- Smriti Mandhana Hails Gautami Naik's Gritty Knock As RCB Clinch WPL 2026 Playoff Berth
- Nat Sciver-Brunt Stars With Ton To Keep MI's WPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive
- Delhi Capitals Star Batter Slapped With Fine Over Code Of Conduct Breach In WPL 2026
