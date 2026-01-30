School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Black Box Secured, Probe To Be Time-Bound And Transparent, Says Govt

Mocked & Humiliated: Woman Films Ex-Schoolmate Working As Delivery Rider In Patna

Indian Railways Changes Tatkal Rules: Big Update For Passengers

WhatsApp Introduces ‘Strict Account Settings’ For Users At Risk Of Digital Spying

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rain, Thunderstorms And Fog; Cold Conditions To Persist

Dzukou Valley Wildfire Races Towards Manipur’s Highest Peak, NDRF Deployed

UGC Rules Row: Separate Hostels By Caste? CJI Loses Patience, Says ‘For God’s Sake......'

Shashi Tharoor Finally Meets Rahul Gandhi For 90 Minutes, Says 'All Is Good'

Kerala Budget Allocates Rs 3 Crore To Set Up Menopause Clinics In District Hospitals

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Scolds MPs Chatting Among Themselves

International News

Russia Says Zelensky Is Welcome In Moscow As Negotiations Enter Critical Phase

US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation

Trump Threatens 50% Aircraft Tariff, Escalates Trade Standoff With Canada

Flight from Bangladesh lands in Pak’s Karachi for first time in 14 years

EU Moves To Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard As Terror Outfit

‘Trade Took Priority Over Ukraine’: Trump Camp Slams Europe on India-EU Pact

ISI-Linked Plot In UK Under Scanner; Four Arrested Over Targeted Assaults

‘Surprised’: Bangladesh Slams India Over Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Address, Warns Of Diplomatic Strain

Business News

India Energy Week 2026: Indian Oil Eyes Cost-Effective Hydrogen For Future Fuels

India Energy Week: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Calls For Sustained Investment

Economic Survey Flags Rupee Undervaluation Even As Growth, Inflation Stay Supportive

Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Gains 222 Points, Nifty Tests 25,400

Govt On Track To Meet 4.4% Fiscal Deficit Target, Says Economic Survey; Flags Strong Capex Push

PM Gives Highest Priority To Energy Revolutionary Reforms: Hardeep Singh Puri At India Energy Week

Sports News

Premier League Clubs Claim Champions League Top Five Spots, Arsenal Went A Perfect 8-0-0

Smriti Mandhana Hails Gautami Naik's Gritty Knock As RCB Clinch WPL 2026 Playoff Berth

Nat Sciver-Brunt Stars With Ton To Keep MI's WPL 2026 Playoff Hopes Alive

Delhi Capitals Star Batter Slapped With Fine Over Code Of Conduct Breach In WPL 2026

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI