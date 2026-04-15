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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: Trivandrum, Vijayawada Lead Among Regions

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: Trivandrum, Vijayawada Lead Among Regions

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 declared with 93.70% pass rate. Trivandrum, Vijayawada lead regions. Check direct link, stats, and full analysis here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 07:23 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results, bringing clarity and relief to lakhs of students across the country. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.70 per cent, reflecting steady academic performance at the national level. 

Girls have once again outperformed boys, continuing the trend seen in previous years. The pass percentage among girls is recorded at 94.99, while boys have achieved 92.6. Students can now access their results through official portals such as cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, along with digital platforms like the UMANG app and DigiLocker by using their login credentials. 

Region-Wise Performance: Southern Regions Dominate 

Regional data highlights exceptional performance from southern India. Trivandrum and Vijayawada have jointly secured the top position, each recording a remarkable pass percentage of 99.79%. Chennai follows closely with 99.58%, maintaining its strong academic track record. 

Delhi regions have also delivered commendable results, with Delhi West achieving 97.45% and Delhi East at 97.33%. On the other hand, Guwahati has reported the lowest pass percentage among regions at 85.32%, indicating regional disparities in performance. 

School Categories: KV and JNV Lead the Rankings 

Among different school categories, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have emerged as top performers with an impressive 99.57 per cent pass rate. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are close behind at 99.42 per cent. 

Other school categories have also shown consistent results. Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 93.77 per cent, while government schools stood at 91.43 per cent. Government-aided institutions reported a pass percentage of 91.01 per cent. 

Strong Performance by CWSN Students 

Children With Special Needs (CWSN) have demonstrated notable academic success this year. Out of 9,443 students who appeared for the exam, 9,088 cleared it, resulting in a pass percentage of 96.24 per cent. 

In terms of high scorers, 452 students secured above 90 per cent, while 91 candidates achieved scores exceeding 95 per cent, showcasing strong individual performances within this category. 

Foreign Schools Record High Success Rate 

CBSE-affiliated schools outside India have also performed exceptionally well. The overall pass percentage for foreign schools stands at 99.10 per cent, marking an improvement from last year’s 98.57 per cent. 

Exam Overview and Participation 

The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11. Approximately 25 lakh students appeared for the exams, making it one of the largest school-level assessments in the country. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026
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