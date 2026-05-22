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HomeEducationNEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Turns Maharashtra Doctor Into Government Witness

NEET Paper Leak Case: CBI Turns Maharashtra Doctor Into Government Witness

CBI makes Maharashtra doctor a government witness in NEET paper leak probe; investigation may widen further.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

In a major development in the NEET paper leak case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure from Maharashtra’s Latur a government witness. 

According to sources, the investigating agency summoned Shirure to its Pune office for questioning, where he was interrogated till late Thursday night. 

The CBI suspected that Shirure had allegedly purchased the leaked NEET paper for his son from another accused, Motegaonkar, who is already under investigation in the case. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Parliamentary Panel Members Grill Top NTA Officials

Investigators have also found links between Shirure and Professor PV Kulkarni, associated with an NTA examination centre. 

So far, the probe has revealed that the leaked NEET paper was allegedly sold across five states, with Maharashtra and Rajasthan emerging as the biggest centres of distribution. The CBI has not ruled out the possibility of the investigation widening further. Officials believe that the scope of the paper leak racket could expand with the arrest of more suspects in the coming days. 

MPs Question NTA Officials Over NEET Leak Row 

Meanwhile, several Members of Parliament on Thursday questioned top National Testing Agency (NTA) officials over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports in New Delhi. 

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According to sources, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh told the panel that the NEET-UG paper was not leaked through the agency’s system and that the matter is currently under investigation by the CBI. 

During the meeting, MPs also sought details on the measures being taken by the NTA to strengthen the examination process and prevent paper leaks in future competitive exams.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News NEET Paper Leak Case NEET Paper Leak Row NEET UG 2026
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