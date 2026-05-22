AIBE Admit Card 2026 Likely Today On allindiabarexamination.com, Check How To Download
AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 is likely to be released today at allindiabarexamination.com. Check direct download steps and exam details.
AIBE Admit Card 2026: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE XXI admit cards today, May 22, 2026. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
Applicants who successfully completed the registration process will be able to access their admit cards online using their login credentials, including their Login ID and Password. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the certification examination.
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How to Download AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these simple instructions to access their admit cards online:
Step 1: Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: Find and click on the AIBE 21 admit card link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required Login ID and Password
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and keep a printed copy for future use
NOTE: Students are advised to verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading it.
Important Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket
The AIBE 21 admit card will carry several important details related to the candidate and examination process. These include:
- Candidate’s full name
- Roll number and application number
- Photograph and signature
- State Bar Council enrolment number
- Category information
- Exam schedule and reporting time
- Name and address of the allotted examination centre
- Important instructions for exam day
Candidates should immediately contact the concerned authorities if they notice any discrepancy in the admit card details.
AIBE 2026 Exam Pattern and Key Highlights
The AIBE is conducted as a certification examination for law graduates seeking the Certificate of Practice. The test will be held in offline mode using pen and paper.
As per the prescribed pattern, the examination duration will be 3 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates belonging to the PwD category will receive an additional 20 minutes per hour. The paper will contain 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each.
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There will be no negative markings in the examination. The test will be offered in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Urdu, Punjabi, Assamese, Nepali, Sindhi, Dogri, Bodo, Maithili, Oriya, and Santhali.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the release of the admit card and examination-related instructions.
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