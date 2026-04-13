CBSE 10th Compartment & Phase 2 Exams 2026: Full Schedule, Rules and Key Guidelines Explained

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has outlined the schedule and key guidelines for the Class 10 Phase 2 board exams 2026, which will also cover compartment cases. The second phase examinations are set to be conducted from May 15 to June 1, 2026, offering students another opportunity to improve their scores.

This phase is especially important for candidates who wish to enhance their performance in select subjects or need to clear compartment categories. The board has already released the official datesheet along with instructions regarding the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).

Who Can Appear for CBSE Phase 2 Exam 2026? Eligibility Explained

The Phase 2 examination serves multiple purposes. It allows students to improve their marks in up to three subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and languages. Additionally, it also functions as a compartment exam for students who were unable to pass certain subjects in the main examination.

Only those students who appeared in Phase 1 or main exams conducted between February 17 and March 11, 2026, are eligible to sit for this phase. There will be no separate or special examination outside of this structure.

CBSE Two-Exam System Under NEP: What Students Should Know

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced a two-exam system to reduce academic pressure and provide flexibility. Students must appear in the first board exam to qualify for the second phase.

The same examination centres will be used for both phases. Importantly, both the first and second exams will also act as supplementary opportunities, ensuring that students are not left without options if they underperform initially.

CBSE 10th Phase 2 Datesheet 2026

The board has confirmed that the Class 10 Phase 2 exams will begin on May 15 and conclude on June 1, 2026. Key subject dates include:

May 15, 2026: Mathematics (Standard/Basic)

May 19, 2026: Science

May 22, 2026: Social Science

Language papers: Scheduled on May 26 and May 30

Other dates are reserved for compartment subjects

The results for Phase 2 are expected to be announced in June or July 2026.

Key Guidelines for Students

Students who do not qualify in the main examination will still be allowed provisional admission to Class 11. Their final admission status will depend on their performance in the Phase 2 exam.

After the declaration of results, all candidates will receive their passing documents. Additionally, merit certificates will be issued based on the final performance after the second phase.

This revised system ensures that students have multiple chances to succeed, while also maintaining a structured and transparent evaluation process.

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