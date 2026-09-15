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English NewsEducationSeveral Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Security Checks Underway

Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats; Security Checks Underway

Several Delhi schools received bomb threats, prompting police teams to reach the campuses and carry out security checks.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 12:01 PM (IST)

New Delhi: Several schools in Delhi, including The British School, Sardar Patel School, Springdales School and Air Force Bal Bharati School, have reportedly received bomb threats.

Delhi Police teams have reached the schools to investigate the matter. Further details are awaited.

Similar Bomb Threats Reported Earlier In August

Earlier in August, multiple schools across the national capital received bomb threat messages, prompting authorities to evacuate students and staff while security agencies carried out extensive search operations at the affected campuses.

Delhi Police said standard security procedures were immediately put into effect. Bomb disposal squads and local police teams conducted detailed inspections of the school premises to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.

According to officials, no suspicious object had been found during the searches at the time of writing. More information is expected as the investigation continues.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
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