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English NewsEducationBihar Education Push: CM Samrat Choudhary Highlights 700 Model Schools, JEE-NEET Prep

Bihar Education Push: CM Samrat Choudhary Highlights 700 Model Schools, JEE-NEET Prep

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary highlights 700 model schools, JEE-NEET preparation, live classes and Vidyarthi Sathi App for students.

Written By : ABP Live Education |  Updated at : 23 Sep 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday outlined the state government's focus on education and energy, highlighting initiatives aimed at expanding digital learning and competitive-exam preparation for students within Bihar. 

Speaking at the ‘Bihar Ke Sachche Nayak – Real Heroes of Bihar’ programme, Choudhary discussed developments in the education sector, including the establishment of 700 model schools and the use of online learning platforms. He also spoke about electricity-related initiatives and the state's agricultural feeders. 

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Bihar Sets Up 700 Model Schools For 3.5 Lakh Students 

Choudhary said the state government has established 700 model schools, with around 3.5 lakh students studying across these institutions. According to the Chief Minister, these schools are being equipped with online education facilities and live classes. 

"We have established 700 model schools. 3.5 lakh children study in these 700 model schools. We started organising facilities for these 3.5 lakh children; along with online education, we started live classes," he said. 

The model-school initiative is also linked to preparation for competitive examinations. Choudhary said the government wants students in Bihar to have access to JEE and NEET preparation without having to travel outside the state for coaching. 

JEE, NEET Preparation Through Model Schools 

Highlighting the movement of Bihar students to Kota for JEE and NEET preparation, the Chief Minister said the state government decided to provide similar preparation facilities through its model schools. 

"We saw that in Kota, lakhs of our children go to prepare for JEE and NEET. We said that we will provide preparation for JEE and NEET to 3.5 lakh children right on the land of Bihar. We did this in model schools," he said. 

The focus on digital education and competitive-exam preparation is part of the state's broader effort to expand learning opportunities for students within Bihar. Current reports also note that the 700 model schools are being supported by the Vidyarthi Sathi digital learning initiative. 

Over 1.42 Lakh Students Using Vidyarthi Sathi App 

The Chief Minister also highlighted the use of the Vidyarthi Sathi App, which provides students access to teachers through an online platform. He said the service is helping students' study beyond conventional classroom hours. 

"I made an arrangement through the Vidyarthi Sathi App. Now, teachers are available to them on it. And you will be pleased to know that 1,42,000 children are studying online at 1:00 AM at night," he said. 

The Bihar government had earlier launched the Bihar Vidya Sathi platform for students in 700 model schools, with 24x7 online teacher support. 

Bihar Education Focus Linked To Local Opportunities 

The education initiatives highlighted by Choudhary also come amid efforts to expand access to competitive-exam preparation within the state. Earlier reports on the government's education plans have highlighted the establishment of 700 model schools and the use of digital platforms for students. 

By providing live classes and JEE and NEET preparation through model schools, the government is seeking to expand access to such learning opportunities for students studying in Bihar. 

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CM Highlights Electricity And Agricultural Infrastructure 

Alongside education, Choudhary discussed the state's electricity sector and agricultural feeders in rural areas.  

"There are 1 crore 70 lakh families who have not received an electricity bill for a year. 1 crore 70 lakh. There are only 22 lakh families who receive electricity bills, friends. We said that this should also be connected to solar power because we need to move out of subsidies as well," he said. 

He also highlighted the expenditure on agricultural feeders in rural areas and linked the development of Bihar to greater self-reliance. 

"We provide agricultural feeders in villages. We give about 6,000 crore rupees for agricultural feeders. That is why there are many things that need to be organised. Bihar's prosperity will only happen when we Biharis become strong. And Biharis stand on their own resources," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

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Published at : 23 Sep 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Bihar Education Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Bihar Model Schools
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