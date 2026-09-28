Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Joins School PTM, Interacts With Students And Parents

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended the Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM)-2026 at Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalaya, Ramjichak, Bataganj, Danapur, on Saturday. The meeting was organised around the NIPUN theme of foundational learning, focusing on reading, writing, and numeracy.

During his visit, Choudhary spoke with students, parents and teachers and reviewed different aspects of school education, including teaching arrangements, student attendance, examination performance and facilities available at the school.

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The Chief Minister said the PTM was aimed at improving the quality of education in government schools, ensuring teacher availability and 100 per cent student attendance, besides expanding facilities wherever required. He also highlighted the importance of regular communication between parents and teachers in understanding students' academic progress and identifying areas where additional support may be needed.

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's Advice To Students

While interacting with students, Choudhary encouraged them to attend school regularly and remain focused on their studies. He advised students to set a target of scoring more than 90 per cent marks and said Classes 7 and 8 play an important role in establishing the foundation for a student's future career.

He also advised students to avoid unnecessary mobile phone use and rely on technology primarily for educational purposes. Students were encouraged to complete their homework regularly, practise what they learn and make the most of classroom teaching.

On coaching, the Chief Minister said, "Coaching should be required only in special circumstances," while stressing the importance of understanding lessons properly during school hours.

Computer Education To Be Made Compulsory In Bihar Schools

One of the key directions issued during the PTM concerned computer education. Choudhary instructed the Education Department to prepare a plan aimed at making computer education compulsory in all government schools from next year.

He suggested having one computer instructor for every two to three schools so that students can receive regular computer training. The Chief Minister said connecting students with modern technology is important and called for greater access to technology-based learning.

He also noted that online teachers and live classroom facilities have already been introduced at model schools across around 700 locations in Bihar.

Parents Asked To Share Suggestions On Schools

During his interaction with parents, the Chief Minister encouraged them to provide suggestions on school management, facilities and other areas that require improvement. He also sought their views on possible changes to the curriculum.

The PTM was presented as a platform for parents and teachers to discuss students' academic development and identify areas where children may need additional assistance. Regular communication between the two, according to the Chief Minister, can help schools better understand students' learning requirements.

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Students Honoured At PTM

The Chief Minister also reviewed the statewide 'Mere Sapno Ka Bharat-Sewa Chitra' painting competition during the programme. He interacted with students participating in the competition and looked at their artwork on themes including 'Developed India-2047', solar energy, metro trains, robots and 'India of My Dreams'.

He later felicitated students who had performed well and honoured their parents as 'Parents of the Month'. He also visited an exhibition based on project-based learning, titled "Read, Understand, Do, Learn".

The Chief Minister interacted with Class 7 students and parents who had come to collect report cards. He also directed officials to work towards providing government-school students with a stronger academic environment and modern facilities to help prepare them for future competitive examinations.

(With ANI Inputs)

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