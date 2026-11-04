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English NewsEducationDiwali 2026 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed? Check Dates

Diwali 2026 School Holidays: How Many Days Will Schools Remain Closed? Check Dates

Diwali 2026 falls on November 8. Check state-wise school holiday dates for UP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states, along with important festival dates.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 03:21 PM (IST)

Diwali School Holidays 2026: With Diwali 2026 falling on Sunday, November 8, students and parents are looking forward to the festive break. However, the number of holidays schools will observe may differ across the country. The duration of the break will depend on state government holiday notifications and individual school calendars. 

While Diwali itself coincides with the weekly holiday, some schools may remain closed for additional days around the festival. In several states, the holiday period may also cover other occasions, including Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and Chhath Puja. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

Diwali 2026: Important Festival Dates 

The festive period will begin with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Chhoti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi on November 7. Diwali or Deepavali will be celebrated on November 8. 

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaturdashi tithi will begin at 10:47 am on November 7 and end at 11:47 am on November 8. Narak Chaturdashi will be observed on November 7, while the auspicious time for Abhyang Snan will be from 5:41 am to 6:38 am on November 8. 

Ayodhya will also host its 10th Deepotsav from November 5 to 8, with the main celebrations scheduled for November 7. 

Delhi Government Holiday List For Diwali 2026 

As per the Delhi government's official holiday circular, Diwali (Deepavali) will be observed as a public holiday on November 8. 

Government employees can also avail themselves of any two holidays from the restricted holiday list for 2026. The occasions around Diwali include: 

  • Govardhan Puja: November 9 
  • Bhai Dooj: November 11 
  • Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja): November 15 

However, these restricted holidays apply to eligible government employees and do not automatically determine school closures in Delhi. 

Diwali 2026 School Holidays: State-Wise Schedule 

The duration of the Diwali break may vary across states. According to state-wise holiday information reported by Dainik Jagran, the following dates have been listed: 

  • Maharashtra: November 2 to 14 
  • Bihar: November 7 to 16 
  • Chhattisgarh: November 6 to 11 
  • Uttar Pradesh: November 8, 9 and 11; additional holidays may apply 
  • Rajasthan: Till November 15 
  • Goa: November 2 to 21 
  • Sikkim: November 9 to 11 
  • West Bengal: November 8 and November 11 
  • Haryana: November 9; additional dates are yet to be confirmed 
  • Assam: November 7 and 8; additional dates are yet to be confirmed 

These dates are indicative and may differ from the final holiday schedules issued by individual schools. 

Diwali 2026: Complete List Of Festival Dates 

Students and parents can refer to the following list of important festival dates while planning for the festive period: 

  • November 6, Friday: Dhanteras 
  • November 7, Saturday: Chhoti Diwali/Narak Chaturdashi 
  • November 8, Sunday: Diwali/Deepavali 
  • November 9, Monday: Govardhan Puja 
  • November 11, Wednesday: Bhai Dooj 
  • November 15, Sunday: Evening Arghya (Sandhya Arghya) 
  • November 16, Monday: Morning Arghya 

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Details

How Can Students And Parents Confirm School Holidays? 

Since school closures are not uniform across states, students and parents should check the holiday circular issued by their respective schools. State government notifications and individual school calendars will provide the applicable closure dates and reopening schedules. 

The state-wise dates listed above should be treated as indicative. Parents should verify the final schedule through official school or government announcements before making travel or other plans.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 03:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Education News Diwali 2026 Diwali 2026 School Holidays Diwali School Holidays
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