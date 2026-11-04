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School Assembly News Headlines Today November 5 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, November 5, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Fake Bail Orders Found On Rajasthan High Court Website In NDPS Case, Inquiry Ordered
- Delhi Chokes For Third Straight Day As Severe AQI Hits 447 In Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh
- Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Restrictions On Dhirendra Shastri's Entry Into Uttar Pradesh
- Mehbooba Mufti's PDP Bars Leaders From Speaking To Media Amid NC Crisis
- Tamil Nadu Allows Firecracker Bursting For Two Hours On Diwali 2026
- Bikaner Tops India's Most Polluted Cities List With AQI Of 1,357; Delhi Ranks 10th
- Rahul Gandhi Gets Student's Eye Treated In Delhi
- Blast Damages Railway Track Near India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan, Train Services Suspended
- Guwahati Hotel Shootout Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Dies After Police Firing During Escape Bid
- ED Raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's Residences In Punjab's Moga, Questioning Underway
- Bastar, Chitrakote Waterfalls To Put Chhattisgarh On India's Tourism Map: Amit Shah
- Telangana Conductor Dies After Woman Passenger Pushes Her Off Moving Bus In Row Over Change
- Supreme Court Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Fine On BMC, Orders Freeze On Commissioner’s Salary
International News
- Democrats End Decades Of Republican Dominance In Texas, Make Historic Gains In Kans
- Spain Transport Minister Offers To Resign After Deadly Train Crashes Kill 69 In Second Rail Disaster
- Trump To End $4 Billion Annual US Military Aid To Israel By Year-End, Says Netanyahu Agrees
- Riyadh Airport Attack: Second Indian National Dies, Death Toll Rises To 14
- ‘Politics That Brings People Together’: Obama Hails Democrats’ Historic US Midterm Gains, Calls For Change
- ‘Americans Said No To War’: Iran’s Ghalibaf Hails Democratic Gains In US Midterm Election, Warns Of ‘Nightmare’
- Historic Leadership Firsts For Minorities Across US In Midterm Vote
- Abdul El-Sayed Set To Become First Muslim US Senator After Michigan Win
- Democrats Win Majority In US Midterm Elections, Multiple Governors' Offices Turn Blue
- US Midterm Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy Falls Behind In Crucial Ohio Governor Race
- US Midterm Elections: Trump’s Iran War Draws Voter Anger As Americans Voice Discontent
- US Midterm Elections: Democrats Make Early Gains As Trump Faces Threat To Grip On Congress
- Trump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’
- US Midterms 2026: Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya Makes History, Subramanyam And Miller Win Re-Election
Business News
- Dalal Street On Edge Before Diwali: Sensex Opens 150 Points Down, Nifty Under 23,750
- Delhi Traders Seek Rs 11,000 Crore Compensation, Call For No-Protest Zone During Diwali
- US Midterms: What Democrats’ Win Means For India, Oil Prices, Markets, And Trump’s Tariffs
- PM SVANidhi Scheme: Rs 30,000 Credit Card For Street Vendors; Check Eligibility, Benefits
- Hero Xpulse 450 offroad ready bike has car like features?
- India Services PMI Rises In October, But Export Orders Expand At Slowest Pace Since Feb 2023
Sports News
- Indian Bowlers Run Riot, New Zealand Bundled Out For Just 185 In 1st ODI
- Since 2008, Only This Pakistani Cricketer Has Played In IPL; Here's How
- IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India To Bowl First Against New Zealand
- MS Dhoni Or Sourav Ganguly? Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Favourite Captain
- IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Closing In On Shahid Afridi's World Record
- BCCI Invites Applications For Coaching Roles, Interested Candidates Can Apply
- Pakistan Pacer Fetches Biggest Bid In Afghanistan Premier League Auction
- New Zealand's 185 Could Be Enough! Auckland's ODI Record Offers Hope
- Just 130 Kmph But Unplayable! India's New Pace Sensation Rattles New Zealand
- 'A Little Greedy': Arshdeep Singh Reveals India's Mistake During NZ's Late Fightback
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