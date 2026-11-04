School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Fake Bail Orders Found On Rajasthan High Court Website In NDPS Case, Inquiry Ordered

Delhi Chokes For Third Straight Day As Severe AQI Hits 447 In Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh

Akhilesh Yadav Calls For Restrictions On Dhirendra Shastri's Entry Into Uttar Pradesh

Mehbooba Mufti's PDP Bars Leaders From Speaking To Media Amid NC Crisis

Tamil Nadu Allows Firecracker Bursting For Two Hours On Diwali 2026

Bikaner Tops India's Most Polluted Cities List With AQI Of 1,357; Delhi Ranks 10th

Rahul Gandhi Gets Student's Eye Treated In Delhi

Blast Damages Railway Track Near India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan, Train Services Suspended

Guwahati Hotel Shootout Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Dies After Police Firing During Escape Bid

ED Raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's Residences In Punjab's Moga, Questioning Underway

Bastar, Chitrakote Waterfalls To Put Chhattisgarh On India's Tourism Map: Amit Shah

Telangana Conductor Dies After Woman Passenger Pushes Her Off Moving Bus In Row Over Change

Supreme Court Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Fine On BMC, Orders Freeze On Commissioner’s Salary

International News

Democrats End Decades Of Republican Dominance In Texas, Make Historic Gains In Kans

Spain Transport Minister Offers To Resign After Deadly Train Crashes Kill 69 In Second Rail Disaster

Trump To End $4 Billion Annual US Military Aid To Israel By Year-End, Says Netanyahu Agrees

Riyadh Airport Attack: Second Indian National Dies, Death Toll Rises To 14

‘Politics That Brings People Together’: Obama Hails Democrats’ Historic US Midterm Gains, Calls For Change

‘Americans Said No To War’: Iran’s Ghalibaf Hails Democratic Gains In US Midterm Election, Warns Of ‘Nightmare’

Historic Leadership Firsts For Minorities Across US In Midterm Vote

Abdul El-Sayed Set To Become First Muslim US Senator After Michigan Win

Democrats Win Majority In US Midterm Elections, Multiple Governors' Offices Turn Blue

US Midterm Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy Falls Behind In Crucial Ohio Governor Race

US Midterm Elections: Trump’s Iran War Draws Voter Anger As Americans Voice Discontent

US Midterm Elections: Democrats Make Early Gains As Trump Faces Threat To Grip On Congress

Trump Shares ‘VETO’ Hat Photo After US Midterm Setback, Says He's Ready To ‘Accept The Results’

US Midterms 2026: Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya Makes History, Subramanyam And Miller Win Re-Election

Business News

Dalal Street On Edge Before Diwali: Sensex Opens 150 Points Down, Nifty Under 23,750

Delhi Traders Seek Rs 11,000 Crore Compensation, Call For No-Protest Zone During Diwali

US Midterms: What Democrats’ Win Means For India, Oil Prices, Markets, And Trump’s Tariffs

PM SVANidhi Scheme: Rs 30,000 Credit Card For Street Vendors; Check Eligibility, Benefits

Hero Xpulse 450 offroad ready bike has car like features?

India Services PMI Rises In October, But Export Orders Expand At Slowest Pace Since Feb 2023

Sports News

Indian Bowlers Run Riot, New Zealand Bundled Out For Just 185 In 1st ODI

Since 2008, Only This Pakistani Cricketer Has Played In IPL; Here's How

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: India To Bowl First Against New Zealand

MS Dhoni Or Sourav Ganguly? Sachin Tendulkar Reveals His Favourite Captain

IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Closing In On Shahid Afridi's World Record

BCCI Invites Applications For Coaching Roles, Interested Candidates Can Apply

Pakistan Pacer Fetches Biggest Bid In Afghanistan Premier League Auction

New Zealand's 185 Could Be Enough! Auckland's ODI Record Offers Hope

Just 130 Kmph But Unplayable! India's New Pace Sensation Rattles New Zealand

'A Little Greedy': Arshdeep Singh Reveals India's Mistake During NZ's Late Fightback

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