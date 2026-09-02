Bihar BPSC Exam Postponed: Education Minister Says ‘No One Should Rush This Process’

Patna: The upcoming Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examinations have been postponed as the state government and the commission work towards implementing a unified single-test format, Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said on September 2.

The decision follows intervention by the state leadership amid demands from students for changes in the examination process. According to the education minister, the large number of candidates has also increased the preparation requirements for the BPSC, making additional time necessary before the examination can be conducted.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said the commission is working on preparations and will announce the revised examination dates once the arrangements are completed.

He said, "The BPSC is making full preparations. The Chief Minister intervened following students' demands, and it was decided to conduct a single exam instead of two. Since the number of candidates is very high and the BPSC requires time for preparations, the exam has been postponed. They will announce the dates once preparations are complete."

BPSC Exam Delay Linked To Single-Test Format

The postponement comes as the government moves towards conducting the examination through a single-test format instead of two examinations. The change has been presented as a response to concerns raised by students.

Tiwari also appealed for patience while the commission completed the preparations. Responding to criticism over the delay, he said adequate time was needed to ensure that the examination process meets expectations of transparency and fairness.

"I have little to say to those politicising this matter, but all of this is being done for the better. No one should rush this process; if we want an exam that is transparent and free of irregularities, the BPSC must be given adequate time..."

Protests Over Alleged BPSC Examination Irregularities

The latest development comes amid protests over alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination. Earlier on Saturday, members of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and the Bhim Army held a demonstration at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Security arrangements, including barricades and police deployment, were put in place at the protest venue. The protesters announced that they would march towards the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "The demand is based on the fact that rampant corruption took place during the BPSC examination. We demand that the state government immediately dismiss the BPSC Chairman, constitute an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, and immediately halt the training of the candidates currently undergoing it. This march will proceed to the Raj Bhavan."

Another protestor alleged discriminatory treatment of students and called for changes in the examination process.

"Our demand concerns the discriminatory treatment--akin to untouchability--meted out to students and young people regarding the BPSC; a bias favouring the wealthy over the poor has been evident, and the results themselves appear to have been rigged. The BJP government intends to keep the poor impoverished, preventing them from advancing. That is why we are marching to the Raj Bhavan today; we will not leave until the exam process is revoked. Furthermore, we demand the resignation of the Education Minister," he said.

Police Use Water Cannons During Student Protest

The protests also saw police action as students marching towards the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence were dispersed using water cannons. The demonstrations were linked to allegations concerning irregularities in the BPSC examination.

The police action took place a day before the Education Minister's latest remarks, adding to the pressure surrounding the examination process and demands for reforms.

Tiwari said the state government had been responding to the concerns raised by students and criticised opposition leaders over their comments on the matter.

Bihar Government Announces Exam Reform Measures

Amid the continuing concerns surrounding the 70th BPSC examinations and demands for reforms in TRE-4, Samrat Choudhary said the government had decided to conduct the TRE-4 examination in a single phase.

Choudhary announced, "The government has been serious about the students' demands from the very beginning. Now, a decision has been taken regarding the students' demands that this year's TRE-4 examination will be conducted in a single phase. Along with this, 9 other important decisions have also been made."

He also outlined the government's plan to examine broader changes to the state's examination system.

"The state government has constituted a 'Special Expert Committee on Examination Reforms' to provide recommendations for improvements in various examinations. This committee, chaired by a judge of the Hon'ble Patna High Court, will also hear students' complaints related to various examinations," he added.

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Librarian Recruitment Action Also Planned

The Bihar Education Department has also said that necessary action will soon be initiated to begin recruitment for Librarian posts, based on the available vacancies.

For BPSC aspirants, the immediate focus remains on the revised examination schedule. The commission is expected to announce the new dates after completing preparations for the single-test format.

(With ANI Inputs)

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