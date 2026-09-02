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English NewsEducationUGC Invites Applications For Distance, Online Learning Courses 2026-27: Check Admission Details

UGC Invites Applications For Distance, Online Learning Courses 2026-27: Check Admission Details

UGC has opened applications for online and distance learning recognition for 2026-27. Check application dates, document deadline and key UGC rules.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 02 Sep 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has begun accepting applications from higher education institutions seeking approval to offer programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes for the January-February 2027 academic session and subsequent sessions. 

Eligible institutions can apply through the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) portal. The application process follows a notice issued by the Commission on August 31, outlining the schedule and requirements for institutions planning to launch or continue recognised online and distance learning programmes. 

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UGC ODL, Online Course Applications Open Till September 15 

According to the schedule announced by the UGC, eligible higher education institutions can submit their applications from September 1 to September 15, 2026. 

The application must be submitted online through the UGC Distance Education Bureau portal. Institutions seeking recognition for programmes under the ODL and online learning modes for the January-February 2027 academic session and onwards are required to follow the prescribed application process. 

Original Documents Must Reach UGC By September 25 

Submitting the online application is only one part of the process. Institutions will also have to send the original affidavit along with the necessary annexures in hard copy. 

These documents must reach the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at its New Delhi office by September 25, 2026. Institutions will therefore need to ensure that both the online application and the submission of the required physical documents are completed within the stipulated timelines. 

Applying Does Not Guarantee UGC Recognition 

The Commission has made it clear that filing an application should not be treated as confirmation of recognition. Every application will be examined to determine whether the concerned institution fulfils the conditions and requirements laid down under the UGC regulations governing online and distance education programmes. 

Only institutions meeting the applicable norms will be considered for recognition to offer programmes through the respective modes. 

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Application Window Available Throughout The Year For Eligible Institutions 

The UGC has also clarified that eligible institutions offering online programmes can apply throughout the year. The same provision applies to Category-I institutions that are eligible to offer programmes through the ODL mode. 

However, institutions intending to introduce new programmes or continue existing online and distance learning courses for the January-February 2027 session and subsequent academic sessions should ensure that they complete the necessary application formalities within the specified schedule. 

Institutions have also been advised to visit the UGC Distance Education Bureau website for information on the application fee and other updates linked to the recognition process. 

The notice regarding the application process was issued on August 31, 2026, by Sudeep Singh Jain, Secretary, UGC. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Sep 2026 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UGC UGC Rules UGC Online Learning Courses UGC Distance Learning Courses
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