UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificate Released, Here's How To Download, Direct Link

UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificate: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 e-certificates for candidates who have qualified in the examination. The certificates are now available for candidates who qualified under the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor and PhD admission categories. Candidates who are eligible can access and download their UGC NET June 2026 e-certificates through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates will need to enter their application number and password, or the details required on the certificate download page to access the document.

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The e-certificates have been issued for different qualification categories. These include JRF only, JRF and Assistant Professor, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD, and admission to PhD only.

Direct Link To Download - UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificate

Candidates should download and preserve their certificates carefully, as the document may be needed during admission or recruitment procedures, depending on the category in which they qualified.

UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificate: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “UGC NET June E-Certificate 2026” link.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Click on Submit.

Step 6: Your UGC NET e-certificate will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check all the details on the certificate, including your name, subject, category, and qualifying status.

Step 8: Download the certificate and save a PDF copy for future reference.

Step 9: Take a printout of the certificate and keep it safely for future use.

What Is UGC NET Certificate?

The UGC NET Certificate is an official document issued to candidates who qualify the UGC NET examination. It serves as proof of qualification for the category under which a candidate has cleared the examination.

The UGC NET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor positions and admission to PhD programmes, as applicable under the respective UGC NET result categories.

As per the NTA’s UGC NET information bulletin, candidates who qualify for JRF are also eligible for Assistant Professor.

UGC NET Certificate 2026: Categories Available

Candidates can find their e-certificates according to the qualification category in which they have qualified. The available categories include:

JRF only

JRF and Assistant Professor

Assistant Professor and admission to PhD

Admission to PhD only

Candidates should carefully check the category mentioned on their certificate before saving the document.

What To Do If There Is a Problem Downloading the Certificate?

Candidates who face difficulties while downloading their UGC NET e-certificates can contact the National Testing Agency for assistance.

NTA has provided the email address ecertificate@nta.ac.in for candidates who encounter problems while accessing or downloading their certificates.

Candidates can write to the given email address for assistance regarding issues related to the e-certificate download.

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UGC NET June 2026: Why Is the Certificate Important?

The UGC NET e-certificate acts as official proof of a candidate’s qualification in the respective category. Candidates may be required to produce the document during admission or recruitment procedures, depending on their qualifying category.

Therefore, candidates who have received their UGC NET June 2026 e-certificates should download the document and keep both a digital copy and a printout safely for future requirements.

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