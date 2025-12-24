Assam Schools Win National Prizes at NCERT’s Kala Utsav 2025

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationAssam Schools Win National Prizes at NCERT’s Kala Utsav 2025

Assam students excel at National Kala Utsav 2025, winning second prize and four special awards across music, theatre and art.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati: Boys team of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School, Sonitpur, on Wednesday, won Second Prize in National Level Kala Utsav 2025 in 'Instrumental Music-Orchestra Category'. 

Another four teams from Lengeri H.S. School (Dibrugarh), Pragjyotika Senior Secondary School (Jorhat), PM SHRI C.S. Rawanapar Model H.S. School (Majuli) and Delhi Public School (ONGC-Nazira), Sivasagar have won Special Prize in 'Instrumental Music (Solo)', 'Theatre (Group)', 'Visual Art-3D', and 'Vocal Music (Group) respectively. 

It may be noted that the national prizes were presented during the valedictory session after the National Level Competition, held at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune. 

Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Government of India, to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students in the country. 

Twenty-five (25) students from the state of Assam have been shortlisted by Samagra Shiksha, Assam during the State Level Competition of Kala Utsav 2025, organised by Samagra Shiksha, Assam on November 3, 2025, at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra, Panjabari, Guwahati and participated inthe National level Kala Utsav2025-26held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (YASHADA), Pune from 20-22 December 2025. 

These shortlisted students competed at the National level competition in 12 different categories, such as Vocal Music: Solo & Group, Instrumental Music-Melodic (Solo), Percussion (Solo), Orchestra Ensemble (Group), Dance-Classical (Solo), Folk/Contemporary Choreography (Group), Theatre- Group, Visual Arts:2D (Solo), 3D (Solo) and Group (Indigenous Toys & Games/Local Crafts) and Traditional Storytelling- Group. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 03:02 PM (IST)
Education News National Kala Utsav 2025
