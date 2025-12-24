Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationChristmas School Holiday 2025: Schools Closed in These States From Dec 25 (Thursday) to New Year 2026

Christmas 2025 school holidays vary widely across states, with some offering long winter breaks and others limiting closures to December 25.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Christmas School Holidays 2025: As Christmas 2025 draws closer, school holiday plans across India are becoming a key point of discussion for parents and students alike. While December 25 is widely recognised as Christmas Day, the length of school holidays around the festival differs sharply from one state to another. Factors such as state government orders, school management decisions and the type of institution play a major role in shaping the final holiday calendar. 

In most parts of the country, December 25, 2025, is officially marked as a holiday. However, beyond that single day, there is no uniform pattern. Some states combine Christmas with winter vacations, offering students an extended break that stretches into the New Year. In contrast, several states restrict the holiday to just one day, with regular classes resuming immediately after. 

Government schools generally follow state-issued calendars, while private institutions and minority-run schools often have greater flexibility. As a result, two schools in the same city may follow completely different schedules during the Christmas period. 

States With Extended Christmas and Winter Breaks 

Several states have opted for longer closures this year. Punjab has announced a winter vacation starting December 22, 2025, with schools reopening on January 10, 2026. Rajasthan has also confirmed an extended break, with schools closing on December 25 and resuming on January 5, 2026. 

Kerala stands out with one of the longest festive breaks. Schools in the state will remain closed from December 24, 2025, to January 5, 2026, covering Christmas and New Year celebrations in full. In Delhi, December 25 is a confirmed holiday, while December 24 may be treated as a restricted holiday depending on individual school decisions. 

States Limiting Christmas Holidays to a Single Day 

Not all states are offering long vacations. Uttar Pradesh has taken a notably different approach, with schools instructed to remain open even on December 25, 2025. Haryana is expected to observe only a one-day holiday on Christmas, with a separate winter break likely scheduled later. 

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, government schools are likely to observe December 25 as a holiday, while missionary and Christian minority schools may announce longer breaks based on internal decisions. Goa will mark December 24 with school events, followed by a holiday on Christmas Day. 

What Parents and Students Should Do? 

With no national holiday template in place, parents and students are advised to rely only on official circulars issued by schools or state education departments. Assumptions based on neighbouring states or previous years may lead to confusion. 

For some students, Christmas 2025 brings a long and relaxing winter vacation. For others, it will be a brief pause before classes resume. Staying updated through school notices remains the best way to plan the festive season without last-minute surprises. 

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
