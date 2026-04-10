The Secondary Education Board of Assam has officially declared the Assam HSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today at 10:30 am. Students who appeared for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination can now access their scorecards online through the official website, sebaonline.org. The results were first announced during a press conference, where key highlights such as pass percentage and toppers were shared.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 65.62%, marking a slight rise compared to last year’s 63.98%. With over 4.29 lakh students participating, the Assam board exams continue to be among the largest state-level assessments in the country.

Direct Link - Check SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Online

Assam HSLC 2026 Toppers List and Key Highlights

The results have showcased remarkable academic achievements across the state. Jyotirmay Das from Sankardev Sishu Niketan, Bajali has secured the top rank in the Assam HSLC Result 2026. Following closely, Akankha Bhuyan from Biswanath secured the second position, while Jia Farah Islam from Dibrugarh claimed the third spot.

The improved pass percentage reflects steady academic progress. Among all candidates, a notable number passed successfully, while 46,345 students were placed in the third division.

Distinction Holders and District-Wise Performance

A total of 3,983 students scored 510 marks and above, achieving distinction. Additionally, 13,681 candidates secured star marks with scores ranging between 450 and 509, indicating strong performance among high achievers.

District-wise, Dima Hasao recorded the highest pass percentage at 88.23, followed by Sivasagar with 84.08, continuing its consistent track record of academic excellence.

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their marksheets:

Step 1: Visit official websites such as asseb.in, sebaonline.org, or resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and submit

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use

How to Check Assam HSLC Result 2026 via SMS & DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker or SMS services.

DigiLocker Steps:

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Education’ section and select ‘Board of Secondary Education, Assam’

Step 3: Click on Class 10 Marksheet

Step 4: Enter your roll number and required details

Step 5: View and download your marksheet

SMS Method:

Open your SMS app, type: ASSAM10 Roll Number

Send it to 5676750 or 56263

Your result will be received via SMS

Marksheet Details, Hard Copy Update & Supplementary Exams

The board has clarified that the schedule for distributing hard copies of certificates for passed candidates will be announced later. Hard copies will not be issued to failed students unless they apply separately at the board office.

The Assam HSLC exams for the academic session 2025–26 were conducted between February 10 and February 27, with 4,38,565 students registering for the examination.

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