The Assam State School Education Board - ASSEB Division- II will announce the Assam Board class 12 results likely between April 23 and 25, 2026. Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2026 link will be activated on the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

To download the marksheets, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their Roll Number and Registration number.

Students across Assam are eagerly waiting as the Class 12 results are expected to be released very soon. Once declared, the result link will be made live on the official website, allowing students from Science, Arts, and Commerce streams to access their marksheets online.

Assam HS Result 2026 Date: Latest Update

As per the latest update, the Assam Board is expected to release the Class 12 results within this week. The final announcement regarding the date and time will be issued by board officials shortly.

Last year, the results were declared on April 30 at 9 AM. Following a similar pattern, students can expect the results to be announced around the same time this year as well.

The Assam HS exams 2026 were conducted from February 11 to March 16 in two shifts morning and afternoon sessions.

Assam HS Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check

Students will be able to check their results online through multiple official platforms. The primary website is ahsec.assam.gov.in, where the result link will be activated.

Other platforms include resultsassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, and DigiLocker. Additionally, the Upolobdha mobile app is also available for students to access their marksheets conveniently.

Students must keep their roll number and registration number ready to avoid delays while checking results.

How to Check Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official Assam Board website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section

Step 3: Select ‘HS Final Year Examination Result 2026’

Step 4: Enter your roll number and registration number

Step 5: View your marksheet on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future use

Note: It is advised to verify all details mentioned in the marksheet carefully.

Assam HS Result 2026: Previous Year Performance

Looking at past trends, the overall performance of students has remained strong. In 2025, out of 3,06,925 candidates who appeared, 3,02,613 successfully passed the examination.

Stream-wise pass percentages were:

Science: 84.88%

Commerce: 82.18%

Arts: 81.03%

These figures indicate consistent performance across streams.

What Students Should Do Next

After checking their results, students should download and secure their provisional marksheets. These documents will be required during the admission process for higher education.

Candidates are also advised to stay updated on re-evaluation, compartment exams, and admission-related notifications.

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