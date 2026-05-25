AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check How To Download

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET 2026 provisional answer key today for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the preliminary answer key through the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

According to APSCHE, candidates can access the AP EAMCET 2026 answer key and response sheets by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number, and other required credentials. Using the provisional answer key, students can also calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced.

Direct Link To Check - AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key

Important Dates and Details

Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026

Last Date To Raise Objections: May 27, 2026, till 11:00 AM

Minimum Qualifying Marks: General category candidates must secure at least 25% marks, which is 40 out of 160 marks

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AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference

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AP EAMCET 2026 Objection Window

Candidates who find any mistake or discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objections within the prescribed deadline. The objection window will remain open till May 27, 2026.

To challenge any answer, applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 per question. However, the fee will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid after verification by the authorities.

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