AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026 Released At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Check How To Download
AP EAMCET 2026 provisional answer key released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check direct link, objection deadline and score details.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released the AP EAMCET 2026 provisional answer key today for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy streams. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the preliminary answer key through the official APSCHE website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
According to APSCHE, candidates can access the AP EAMCET 2026 answer key and response sheets by logging in with their registration number, hall ticket number, and other required credentials. Using the provisional answer key, students can also calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced.
Direct Link To Check - AP EAMCET 2026 Provisional Answer Key
Important Dates and Details
- Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026
- Last Date To Raise Objections: May 27, 2026, till 11:00 AM
- Minimum Qualifying Marks: General category candidates must secure at least 25% marks, which is 40 out of 160 marks
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AP EAMCET 2026 Answer Key: Steps To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the “AP EAMCET Answer Key 2026” link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: The answer key will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference
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AP EAMCET 2026 Objection Window
Candidates who find any mistake or discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise objections within the prescribed deadline. The objection window will remain open till May 27, 2026.
To challenge any answer, applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 300 per question. However, the fee will be refunded if the objection is found to be valid after verification by the authorities.
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