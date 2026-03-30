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HomeEducationAP Board Result 2026: SSC & Inter Results Likely In Mid-April, Check Official Websites, And Steps Here

AP Board Result 2026: SSC & Inter Results Likely In Mid-April, Check Official Websites, And Steps Here

AP SSC & Inter Result 2026 expected soon. Check official websites, direct link, steps, SMS & WhatsApp options to download marks memo easily.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)

Manabadi AP Board Result 2026: Students awaiting the AP Board Result 2026 may not have to wait much longer. The Andhra Pradesh Boards of Secondary and Intermediate Education are expected to release the SSC and Intermediate (1st and 2nd year) results by mid-April. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the annual exams will be able to access their scores and download their mark sheets from the official portals, bieap.apcfss.in and resultsbie.ap.gov.in. 

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact result date and time. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates. Candidates can also check their scores online via SMS, and WhatsApp once declared. 

Official Websites to Check AP SSC & Inter Result 2026 

Apart from the primary websites, students can also access their results through several alternative platforms to avoid heavy traffic during peak hours. These include: 

  • bse.ap.gov.in 
  • results.bse.ap.gov.in 
  • bie.ap.gov.in 
  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in 
  • examresults.ap.nic.in 

These platforms will host the results once they are officially declared. 

How to Check AP Board Result 2026 Online (Step-by-Step Guide) 

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their mark sheets: 

Step 1: Visit the official websites: bieap.apcfss.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 or AP Inter Result 2026 on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your hall ticket number (or roll number) and date of birth 

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and save it for future reference 

How to Check AP Board Results 2026 via SMS  

In case of slow internet or website issues, students can also check their results using SMS and WhatsApp services. 

For AP SSC Results 2026: 

BSNL users can send their Hall Ticket Number to 55352 or 56300 

Vodafone users should type SSC <space> Hall Ticket Number and send it to 56300 

For AP Inter Results 2026: 

Type APGEN REGISTRATION NO and send it to 56263 

How to Check AP SSC Result 2026/AP Inter Result 2026 Via WhatsApp 

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your phone 

Step 2: Send "Hi" to 9552300009 (Mana Mitra service) 

Step 3: Choose the result option 

Step 4: Enter the required details 

Step 5: The result will be shared directly on WhatsApp 

Students should keep their hall ticket details ready to avoid last-minute delays. It is also recommended to download and keep a copy of the provisional mark sheet until the original is issued by the board. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AP SSC & Inter Result 2026 AP SSC Results 2026 AP Inter Results 2026 Manabadi AP SSC Result 2026 Manabadi AP Board Result 2026 AP Board Result 2026
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