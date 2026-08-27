Another Paper Leak At Raipur-Based Agriculture University, Students Face Fresh Exam Uncertainty

Raipur: The Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV), a state-run agriculture university in Raipur, has approached the police over allegations that another BSc Agriculture examination paper was leaked, officials said.

The latest complaint concerns the APB-5121 (Fundamentals of Genetics) paper, which was conducted on August 19 across 28 agricultural colleges. The university has sought an investigation after an initial internal examination reportedly found indications of tampering in envelopes containing examination papers.

The development comes shortly after two other BSc Agriculture examinations were cancelled following allegations that their question papers had been leaked.

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IGKV Seeks Police Investigation Into Latest Paper Leak

The latest alleged leak came to the university's attention after a report appeared in a national Hindi newspaper on Wednesday. According to the complaint, a journalist associated with the publication also sent a PDF containing questions and answers related to the subject to IGKV's Information and Public Relations Officer through WhatsApp.

Following the report, the university formed a five-member committee to look into the allegations and determine whether there was any evidence supporting the reported leak.

The committee examined envelopes containing question papers that had earlier been dispatched to an agricultural college and later returned to the university.

Inquiry Finds Prima Facie Signs of Envelope Tampering

During its preliminary examination, the committee reportedly found signs suggesting that some of the envelopes had been tampered with. The university said the condition of the envelopes, including the one containing the Fundamentals of Genetics paper, appeared similar to those involved in an earlier alleged paper leak case that had already been investigated by police.

The university subsequently forwarded the relevant material to the police for further examination.

Copies of the newspaper report, the PDF carrying the allegedly leaked questions and answers, the original question paper and the internal inquiry committee's report have been submitted to Telibandha police.

Police have confirmed receipt of the complaint.

A police official said, "A complaint has been received, and the matter is being investigated."

Another BSc Agriculture Exam Leak Case Under Probe

The latest development adds to a series of allegations involving IGKV examinations in recent weeks. Earlier, police had taken action in a separate case concerning an alleged leak of an IGKV question paper.

On August 22, police arrested a professor and five students from a private college in Chhattisgarh's Durg district in connection with that case.

The examination involved was an entomology paper for second-year BSc Agriculture students. IGKV cancelled the examination after the alleged leak came to light on the morning of the test on August 20.

The arrests have added to concerns surrounding the security of university examination papers and the conduct of examinations at affiliated agricultural colleges.

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IGKV Cancels Plant Pathology Exam After Police Investigation

Another examination was also cancelled by the university earlier this week.

On August 24, IGKV cancelled the BSc Agriculture first-year Plant Pathology examination, which had been conducted on August 7. The decision followed a police investigation into a separate case, which confirmed that the question paper had been leaked.

With the latest Fundamentals of Genetics case now being examined by Telibandha police, the university has handed over documentary and examination-related evidence to investigators.

The police probe will determine the circumstances surrounding the alleged leak and whether the suspected tampering of the examination-paper envelopes is connected to the circulation of the questions and answers.

For BSc Agriculture students, the developments come amid uncertainty over examinations that have already been cancelled or affected by alleged paper leaks. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

(With Agnecy Inputs)

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