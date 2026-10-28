School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Andhra CM Seeks Centre’s Help After Cyclone Arnab Assessment; 70,900 Hectares Of Paddy Submerged

‘Criminally Destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi-Shah Amid Tata Group Power Struggle, Questions Silence

Man Marries Myanmar Woman In Hyderabad, Sends 3 Friends To Rape Her For 5 Months; Landlord Rescues

Indian Railways Bans Night Charging From 11 PM To 5 AM After Power Bank Blast

Jan Suraaj Breaks Into Bihar's Upper House; Prashant Kishor's Party Topples Congress Veteran In Darbhanga

In A First Since Operation Sindoor , India Invites Pakistan For SCO Meeting In Delhi

Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain Batters Several States

UP MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 4 Seats, SP Bags 1 As Counting Continues On Others

UP MLC Polls: BJP’s Brahmin, Vaishya Candidates vs SP’s Yadav-Kurmi-Kayastha Mix

Prayagraj-Delhi Trains: Timings Change For Humsafar, Prayagraj Express From Oct 28; Check Here

Himachal Govt Announces Karwa Chauth Holiday For All

UP MLC Election: SP Candidate Finishes Third In Gorakhpur-Faizabad Seat After Ticket Switch

Kochi Police Chief Removed After Fatal Crash Involving Judge’s Son

30,000 People Evacuated In Odisha As Cyclone Arnab Triggers Alert In Southern Districts

Sutlej Water Row: Rajasthan Rejects Bhagwant Mann’s Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore Demand

MLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List

Bhopal Ex-Newspaper Owner Gets 10 Life Terms In Minor Girls' Rape Case

Kharge Calls INDIA Bloc Leaders For Public Impeachment Event Against CEC

Karnataka MLC Polls: Congress Loses All 4 Seats As BJP Retains 3, JD(S) Wins Bengaluru

Tamil Nadu Auto Fare Hike After 13 Years Brings Relief To Drivers, But Seek More Support

‘Anyone Between 15 To 45..’: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Says No Need To Divide Gen Z, Gen Alpha

International News

Flavio Bolsonaro Flees Brazil For US After Election Defeat Amid Probe

Netanyahu’s Likud Leads As Over 50% Of Votes Counted, But Falls Short Of Majority

Netanyahu Rules Out Arab Party Support, Calls For Strong Right-Wing Government Amid Tight Contest

Afghanistan Launches Late-Night Counterattack On Pakistani Posts Near South Waziristan, 2 Dead

Israel Exit Polls: Netanyahu Faces Uncertain Political Future Amid Tight Contest With Eisenkot

Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? The Former Army Chief Challenging Netanyahu’s Grip On Israel

US Planning To Strike Iran After Midterms? Report Says Gulf Allies Told To Prepare For ‘Short, Sharp’ Attack

Business News

Share Markets Wary, Investors Await Fed Rate Call; Jio IPO Debut Soon: Sensex 500 Points Down

SBI Credit Card Charges: 1% Fee On High-Value Fuel And Transport Payments From December 1

Jio Platforms Lists At 21% Premium Over IPO Price, Becomes Second Most Valuable Company

Renault Duster Hybrid e-Tech 160 Review: Performance, Mileage, Price, And More

No Challans Up To 120 Kmph? Nitin Gadkari’s Big Remark On Speeding Fines

DA Hike 2026: Rs 540 To Rs 1,347 More Per Month? Central Government Employees Await Diwali Gift

Bank Holiday October 29: Banks To Remain Closed In This City For Karwa Chauth

Flight Delays, Cancellations Likely During Fog Season? Centre Tells Airlines To Prepare

Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Down 602 Points, Infosys, TCS Lead IT Sell-Off

Sports News

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Silence On Yuvraj Singh's 'Fastest Fifty' Taunt

WPL 2027 Auction: What Time Will WPL Auction Begin? Check Live Streaming Details

7 Indian Batters Who Have Hit Most Sixes In A Single T20I Innings

4 Wickets In 6 Balls! Australian Legend Creates Havoc With Deadly Bowling

IND vs NZ: Four Players Who Could Be Dropped From Playing XI After 3rd T20I Win

Three-Time Asian Para Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav Dies By Suicide

ICC Hands Severe Penalty To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf

Ishan Kishan Loses T20I Crown As Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1

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