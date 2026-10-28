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School Assembly News Headlines Today October 29 Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, October 29, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Andhra CM Seeks Centre’s Help After Cyclone Arnab Assessment; 70,900 Hectares Of Paddy Submerged
- ‘Criminally Destroyed’: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi-Shah Amid Tata Group Power Struggle, Questions Silence
- Man Marries Myanmar Woman In Hyderabad, Sends 3 Friends To Rape Her For 5 Months; Landlord Rescues
- Indian Railways Bans Night Charging From 11 PM To 5 AM After Power Bank Blast
- Jan Suraaj Breaks Into Bihar's Upper House; Prashant Kishor's Party Topples Congress Veteran In Darbhanga
- In A First Since Operation Sindoor, India Invites Pakistan For SCO Meeting In Delhi
- Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall Along Andhra Pradesh Coast, Heavy Rain Batters Several States
- UP MLC Election Results: BJP Wins 4 Seats, SP Bags 1 As Counting Continues On Others
- UP MLC Polls: BJP’s Brahmin, Vaishya Candidates vs SP’s Yadav-Kurmi-Kayastha Mix
- Prayagraj-Delhi Trains: Timings Change For Humsafar, Prayagraj Express From Oct 28; Check Here
- Himachal Govt Announces Karwa Chauth Holiday For All
- UP MLC Election: SP Candidate Finishes Third In Gorakhpur-Faizabad Seat After Ticket Switch
- Kochi Police Chief Removed After Fatal Crash Involving Judge’s Son
- 30,000 People Evacuated In Odisha As Cyclone Arnab Triggers Alert In Southern Districts
- Sutlej Water Row: Rajasthan Rejects Bhagwant Mann’s Rs 1.44 Lakh Crore Demand
- MLC Election Winners List: Who Won Where In The 28 Seats? Check Full List
- Bhopal Ex-Newspaper Owner Gets 10 Life Terms In Minor Girls' Rape Case
- Kharge Calls INDIA Bloc Leaders For Public Impeachment Event Against CEC
- Karnataka MLC Polls: Congress Loses All 4 Seats As BJP Retains 3, JD(S) Wins Bengaluru
- Tamil Nadu Auto Fare Hike After 13 Years Brings Relief To Drivers, But Seek More Support
- ‘Anyone Between 15 To 45..’: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Says No Need To Divide Gen Z, Gen Alpha
International News
- Flavio Bolsonaro Flees Brazil For US After Election Defeat Amid Probe
- Netanyahu’s Likud Leads As Over 50% Of Votes Counted, But Falls Short Of Majority
- Netanyahu Rules Out Arab Party Support, Calls For Strong Right-Wing Government Amid Tight Contest
- Afghanistan Launches Late-Night Counterattack On Pakistani Posts Near South Waziristan, 2 Dead
- Israel Exit Polls: Netanyahu Faces Uncertain Political Future Amid Tight Contest With Eisenkot
- Who Is Gadi Eisenkot? The Former Army Chief Challenging Netanyahu’s Grip On Israel
- US Planning To Strike Iran After Midterms? Report Says Gulf Allies Told To Prepare For ‘Short, Sharp’ Attack
Business News
- Share Markets Wary, Investors Await Fed Rate Call; Jio IPO Debut Soon: Sensex 500 Points Down
- SBI Credit Card Charges: 1% Fee On High-Value Fuel And Transport Payments From December 1
- Jio Platforms Lists At 21% Premium Over IPO Price, Becomes Second Most Valuable Company
- Renault Duster Hybrid e-Tech 160 Review: Performance, Mileage, Price, And More
- No Challans Up To 120 Kmph? Nitin Gadkari’s Big Remark On Speeding Fines
- DA Hike 2026: Rs 540 To Rs 1,347 More Per Month? Central Government Employees Await Diwali Gift
- Bank Holiday October 29: Banks To Remain Closed In This City For Karwa Chauth
- Flight Delays, Cancellations Likely During Fog Season? Centre Tells Airlines To Prepare
- Why Is The Stock Market Falling Today? Sensex Down 602 Points, Infosys, TCS Lead IT Sell-Off
Sports News
- Abhishek Sharma Breaks Silence On Yuvraj Singh's 'Fastest Fifty' Taunt
- WPL 2027 Auction: What Time Will WPL Auction Begin? Check Live Streaming Details
- 7 Indian Batters Who Have Hit Most Sixes In A Single T20I Innings
- 4 Wickets In 6 Balls! Australian Legend Creates Havoc With Deadly Bowling
- IND vs NZ: Four Players Who Could Be Dropped From Playing XI After 3rd T20I Win
- Three-Time Asian Para Gold Medallist Neeraj Yadav Dies By Suicide
- ICC Hands Severe Penalty To Pakistan Pacer Haris Rauf
- Ishan Kishan Loses T20I Crown As Abhishek Sharma Becomes World No. 1
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