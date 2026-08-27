Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Holds Key Review Meet, Checks Progress Of Ongoing Initiatives

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday met senior officials from the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy to assess the progress of directions issued earlier and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives.

The meeting focused on taking stock of work already underway across different areas of the education sector. The minister also highlighted the importance of completing planned measures on time and ensuring proper follow-up on decisions that have already been taken.

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Joshi said the broader objective remains to strengthen the education system across different levels. The review comes as the Ministry of Education continues to work on initiatives covering both schools and higher education.

In an X post, the education minister said, "Held a meeting with senior officials of the Department of Higher Education and the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasised the need for timely execution and effective follow-up, with a continued focus on strengthening the education system at every level," he said.

Held a meeting with senior officials of Department of Higher Education and Department of School Education and Literacy, @EduMinOfIndia, to take stock of the progress on the directions issued and review the implementation of ongoing initiatives. Emphasised the need for timely… pic.twitter.com/57mIa739if — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 26, 2026

Pralhad Joshi Reviews Progress of Ongoing Education Work

During the meeting, senior officials from both departments briefed the minister on the progress of various directions and initiatives. The review was aimed at assessing how effectively earlier instructions were being implemented and whether follow-up action was taking place as required.

Joshi's emphasis on timely execution signals the importance of maintaining momentum on ongoing work. Effective monitoring and follow-up can help ensure that decisions taken at the ministry level are translated into action across the education system.

For students, teachers and parents, developments in the school and higher education sectors can have a direct impact on academic processes, examinations, and institutional functioning.

CBSE Issues Reviewed in Earlier Meeting

The latest review follows another meeting chaired by Pralhad Joshi on August 24 with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy. That discussion centred on matters related to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

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"Convened a meeting with senior officials of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, to discuss issues pertaining to CBSE," Joshi had said in a post on X.

The earlier meeting examined priorities connected with the functioning of CBSE, particularly areas involving academics, examinations, and administration.

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