AIBE 20 Result 2025: Final Answer Key Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Check

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 shortly. Based on previous years’ trends, the final answer key for AIBE 20 is likely to be released this week, followed soon after by the results. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 20 examination was held on November 30, 2025. The Bar Council of India released the provisional answer key on December 3, 2025. Going by previous years’ patterns, the final answer key and results are expected to be announced by the end of December or in early January.

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: Official Websites to Check

Candidates can download the AIBE 20 final answer key PDF for Sets A, B, C, and D, along with the question paper, only from the official websites listed below:

allindiabarexamination.com

barcouncilofindia.org

AIBE 20 Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Click on the link for AIBE 20 Result 2025 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number along with your date of birth or password.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard in PDF format.

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the scorecard for future use, including applying for the Certificate of Practice.

AIBE 20 Scorecard: Details to Check

The AIBE 20 scorecard will display the candidate’s name, roll number, or registration number, and the marks obtained in the examination. It will also mention the pass or fail status, along with the category-wise cut-off marks.

In addition, the scorecard will include the candidate’s photograph and signature. Candidates who clear the exam will see a clear statement confirming their eligibility to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

AIBE 20: Qualifying Marks

To pass AIBE 20, General and OBC candidates are generally required to score around 45 per cent, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates usually need about 40 per cent. These qualifying marks are based on the trends reported for this year’s examination.

