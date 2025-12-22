Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationAIBE 20 Result 2025: Final Answer Key Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Check

AIBE 20 Result 2025: Final Answer Key Soon At allindiabarexamination.com, Know How to Check

AIBE 20 Result 2025 is expected soon after the final answer key release. Here is all you need to know.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

AIBE 20 Result 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to announce the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 shortly. Based on previous years’ trends, the final answer key for AIBE 20 is likely to be released this week, followed soon after by the results. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. 

The AIBE 20 examination was held on November 30, 2025. The Bar Council of India released the provisional answer key on December 3, 2025. Going by previous years’ patterns, the final answer key and results are expected to be announced by the end of December or in early January. 

AIBE 20 Final Answer Key 2025: Official Websites to Check  

Candidates can download the AIBE 20 final answer key PDF for Sets A, B, C, and D, along with the question paper, only from the official websites listed below: 

  • allindiabarexamination.com 
  • barcouncilofindia.org 

AIBE 20 Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official website at allindiabarexamination.com. 

Step 2: Click on the link for AIBE 20 Result 2025 on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number along with your date of birth or password. 

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard in PDF format. 

Step 5: Save and print a copy of the scorecard for future use, including applying for the Certificate of Practice. 

AIBE 20 Scorecard: Details to Check  

The AIBE 20 scorecard will display the candidate’s name, roll number, or registration number, and the marks obtained in the examination. It will also mention the pass or fail status, along with the category-wise cut-off marks. 

In addition, the scorecard will include the candidate’s photograph and signature. Candidates who clear the exam will see a clear statement confirming their eligibility to receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP). 

AIBE 20: Qualifying Marks 

To pass AIBE 20, General and OBC candidates are generally required to score around 45 per cent, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates usually need about 40 per cent. These qualifying marks are based on the trends reported for this year’s examination. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Also read
Published at : 22 Dec 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AIBE 20 Result 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files After Backlash, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
DOJ Restores Trump's Missing Photo In Epstein Files, Clarifies Reason Behind Partial Release
News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
News
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading’ Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
MEA Dismisses ‘Misleading Reports' Of Security Breach At Bangladesh High Commission
India
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget