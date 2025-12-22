School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.

National News

‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected

'High Command Very Clear': Kharge Plays Down Karnataka CM Controversy

IndiGo To Give Rs 10,000 Vouchers To Stranded Flyers As Compensation From Dec 26

‘Sing Secular’: ‘Jago Maa’ Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested

‘Blame Others For Own Failure’: Kharge Hits Back At PM Modi On Assam Infiltration Row

Jammu: Chinese-Made Rifle Scope Found Near NIA HQ After Child Picks It Up From Garbage

Himachal Logs Driest December Ever; Light Snowfall In Lahaul-Spiti

J&K DGP Reviews Crime Branch, Pushes Faster Case Disposal

International News

'To Protect Victims': Trump Admin Defends Partial Release Of Epstein Files Amid Democrat Backlash

‘Nation Must Rise’: Imran Khan Calls Protests From Pakistan's Adiala Jail Against Asim Munir

B'desh police say no specific information yet on prime suspect in youth leader Hadi killing

Asim Munir Claims 'Divine Help' During India Conflict; Asks Taliban To Choose Between Pak, TTP

Pakistan Navy Inducts Second Turkish-Built MILGEM-Class Warship

Bangladesh Leader's 7-Year-Old Daughter Charred To Death After Mob Torches His House

Business News

India-EU FTA Has ‘Very Good Momentum’; Finland Confident of Deal: Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta

ED Grills Anil Ambani's Son Jai Ambani In Yes Bank Fraud Case Probe

Adani Group Bets On India's Aviation Boom, Plans To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Airports

The Only New Crypto Under $0.05 Close to 500% Surge, Early Investors Rush In

Sports News

Asia Cup U19 Final: India Suffer Crushing Defeat To Pakistan In Title Clash

'Recovering Well': India Opener Shares Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs SL Women's T20I Series

‘Unconcerned About The Price Tag’: KKR Coach Explains Cameron Green’s Record IPL Auction Signing

Conway Creates History! First New Zealand Batter To Hit Double Ton & Century In Single Test

Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win In Adelaide

