School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 22), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (Dec 22), Top National, International, Sports, Business News

The school assembly news headlines for today, December 22, 2025, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 22 Dec 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

School Assembly News Headlines: Start your morning with a quick update on the latest national news, world events, sports highlights, and key developments in the education sector.   

If you need to present news headlines during your school assembly today, there’s no need to worry. We’ve put together a helpful list of important national, international, and sports news. These headlines will keep students informed about what’s happening across the country, around the globe, and in the world of sports.    

National News   

  • ‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected 
  • 'High Command Very Clear': Kharge Plays Down Karnataka CM Controversy 
  • IndiGo To Give Rs 10,000 Vouchers To Stranded Flyers As Compensation From Dec 26 
  • ‘Sing Secular’: ‘Jago Maa’ Song Row As Singer Lagnajita Stopped Midway, TMC Leader Arrested 
  • ‘Blame Others For Own Failure’: Kharge Hits Back At PM Modi On Assam Infiltration Row 
  • Jammu: Chinese-Made Rifle Scope Found Near NIA HQ After Child Picks It Up From Garbage 
  • Himachal Logs Driest December Ever; Light Snowfall In Lahaul-Spiti 
  • J&K DGP Reviews Crime Branch, Pushes Faster Case Disposal 

International News   

  • 'To Protect Victims': Trump Admin Defends Partial Release Of Epstein Files Amid Democrat Backlash 
  • ‘Nation Must Rise’: Imran Khan Calls Protests From Pakistan's Adiala Jail Against Asim Munir 
  • B'desh police say no specific information yet on prime suspect in youth leader Hadi killing 
  • Asim Munir Claims 'Divine Help' During India Conflict; Asks Taliban To Choose Between Pak, TTP 
  • Pakistan Navy Inducts Second Turkish-Built MILGEM-Class Warship 
  • Bangladesh Leader's 7-Year-Old Daughter Charred To Death After Mob Torches His House 

Business News   

  • India-EU FTA Has ‘Very Good Momentum’; Finland Confident of Deal: Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta 
  • ED Grills Anil Ambani's Son Jai Ambani In Yes Bank Fraud Case Probe 
  • Adani Group Bets On India's Aviation Boom, Plans To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Airports 
  • The Only New Crypto Under $0.05 Close to 500% Surge, Early Investors Rush In 

Sports News   

  • Asia Cup U19 Final: India Suffer Crushing Defeat To Pakistan In Title Clash 
  • 'Recovering Well': India Opener Shares Injury Update Ahead Of IND vs SL Women's T20I Series 
  • ‘Unconcerned About The Price Tag’: KKR Coach Explains Cameron Green’s Record IPL Auction Signing 
  • Conway Creates History! First New Zealand Batter To Hit Double Ton & Century In Single Test 
  • Ashes Retained! England’s Nightmare Continues As Australia Go 3-0 Up With 82-Run Win In Adelaide 

Published at : 22 Dec 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
News Headlines Today Business News National News School Assembly News Current Affairs For Students Sports News Headlines Morning Assembly
