Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Political activity intensifies before special Parliament session begins November 30.

NCP issues whip; MPs must back party's stance on legislation.

YSRCP may support delimitation bill, but with conditions.

YSRCP demands fair regional representation in Lok Sabha seats.

Political activity has intensified ahead of the special Parliament session beginning November 30, with the proposed legislation on women's reservation and Lok Sabha delimitation back in focus. The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to remain present in the House from November 30 to December 4 and support the party's position.

The whip, issued by Shirur MP Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe, underlines the importance of the legislative business scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha. All party MPs have been instructed to attend the proceedings without fail and vote in accordance with the party's stand.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) could also support the proposed delimitation legislation, although its backing is understood to depend on safeguards against regional imbalances in parliamentary representation.

YSRCP Signals Conditional Support For Delimitation Bill

According to party sources, the YSRCP is willing to consider supporting the Bill, provided the proposed delimitation exercise ensures fair representation for every region and state.

The party's condition is that no state or region should face discrimination in political representation after the redistribution of Lok Sabha seats. It wants the government to ensure that the exercise maintains regional balance rather than placing certain areas at a disadvantage.

The proposed legislation envisages increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 seats to as many as 850. In this context, the YSRCP's position could prove significant for the government as it works to secure support for the Bill. However, the party has not yet made any formal announcement confirming its backing.