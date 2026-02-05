ABP Live Courses Guide | Best Physiology Courses After Class

ABP Live Courses Guide: Students who complete Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) have several career-oriented options in the field of physiology. From full-time undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to short-term and online certifications, physiology offers diverse academic and professional pathways in healthcare, research and allied sciences.

Undergraduate Courses After Class 12

BSc Physiology / Human Physiology: One of the most popular choices is BSc in Physiology or Human Physiology, a programme that focuses on understanding how the human body functions. This course builds a strong base for students interested in research, teaching, or advanced studies in medical sciences.

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT): Another key option is the Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT). This is a 4.5-year professional course that combines theory and clinical training, with an emphasis on physical movement, rehabilitation, and body mechanics.

BSc Nursing and Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT): Students can also opt for BSc Nursing or Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT), both of which include extensive study of human anatomy and physiology as part of the curriculum.

MBBS, BAMS, and BHMS: In addition, core medical degrees such as MBBS, BAMS, and BHMS also place strong emphasis on physiology as a foundational subject during the early years of study.

Postgraduate Courses After Graduation

After completing graduation, students looking to specialise further can pursue MSc in Medical Physiology, a two-year programme that explores advanced concepts related to human body systems.

Medical graduates often choose an MD in Physiology, which is a specialised clinical degree suited for careers in teaching, academics and medical research.

Those interested in niche areas may also consider a Diploma in Neurophysiology, which focuses specifically on the study of the nervous system.

Online and Specialised Physiology Courses

Apart from traditional degrees, several online and short-term courses are available for skill enhancement. Popular options include Introductory Human Physiology by Duke University on Coursera, which provides a beginner-friendly overview of organ systems.

Other widely followed courses include Anatomy & Physiology by CrashCourse, Science of Exercise by the University of Colorado on Coursera, and Medical Terminology and Human Body Fundamentals by MedCerts, all of which strengthen conceptual understanding of physiology.

Career Opportunities in Physiology

Physiology graduates can explore careers as physiologists, research assistants, lecturers, or professionals in the sports and fitness industry. With higher qualifications, further specialisation is possible in areas such as neurophysiology, exercise science, and cardiovascular research.

Overall, physiology remains a versatile and in-demand field for students interested in understanding human health and biological functions.

