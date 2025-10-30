Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Tej Pratap Yadav Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks On Chhath Puja: 'Runs Away Abroad, What Does He Know'

Tej Pratap Yadav criticised Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Yamuna River and Chhath Puja. Yadav questioned Gandhi's understanding of the festival, implying his foreign travels disqualify him.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 30 (ANI): Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday took a sharp swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Chhath Puja, questioning his knowledge and connection with the festival.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav asked whether Gandhi had ever observed Chhath or understood its traditions, adding that "a man who runs away abroad" cannot comprehend the significance of the festival, which is deeply rooted in devotion and discipline.

"What does Rahul Gandhi ji know about Chhath? Has Rahul Gandhi observed Chhath? Does he know anything about it? What knowledge does a man have about the Chhath festival who runs away abroad ?" Tej Pratap Yadav said.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also slammed the Congress MP, saying he had never seen anyone from Rahul's family perform Chhath Puja.

"...Woh chullu bhar paani mein doobne wali rajneeti kar rahe hai unhe Yamuna Maiyya kya samajh aaegi. Rahul Gandhi should have come to perform the Chhath Puja. I have never seen anyone from his family perform Chhath Puja... Today he is insulting Chhathi Maiyya, and I believe that any person who worships Chhathi Maiyya will not accept this insult...," Mishra said.

Earlier today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that there are "two Indias"; one which pretends that the Yamuna is clean by making a separate pond for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on the other side, the pollution of the river has been evident.

"There are two Indias. During the Chhath Puja, PM Modi decided to take a bath in the Yamuna. On one hand, there is the reality of India and Bihar, where the Yamuna is polluted, and on the other hand, PM Modi has built a small pond of clean water. Clean water was brought from pipes so that PM Modi could take a bath in it," Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Nalanda.

This came after the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi alleged that the BJP government created "fake Yamuna" for PM Modi to take a dip during Chhath Puja.

"Rekha Gupta's government created a fake Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat for making Reels and Videos. Filtered water from the Ganga was poured into it, and it was claimed that the Yamuna had been cleaned," AAP wrote on X on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 11:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Election Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS Bihar Election 2025 Janshakti Janata Dal
