Zubeen Garg Death Case: CID Finds 'Definite Angle' After Viscera Report, Says Assam CM Himanta

HomeCitiesZubeen Garg Death Case: CID Finds 'Definite Angle' After Viscera Report, Says Assam CM Himanta

Assam CM Sarma announced progress in Zubeen Garg's death investigation after receiving the viscera report, giving CID a "definite angle." Four witnesses from Singapore will testify.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Guwahati, Oct 12 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the CID now has a “definite angle” in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case after receiving the viscera report.

Sarma also said four more Assamese expats, who reportedly witnessed Garg's dying moments, will arrive in Guwahati on Monday and appear before the CID to record their statements.

"The Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi has given us the viscera report. I am happy to say that now the CID has got a definite angle into the case. Within a very few days, the entire chronology of the Zubeen Garg (death case) will be presented before the court," he said in a Facebook Live session.

The celebrated singer died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

After Garg's post-mortem at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the viscera sample was sent to CFL for a detailed examination.

CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta had on Saturday said that the viscera report was received and handed over to the GMCH for preparation of the final post-mortem.

The first post-mortem was conducted in Singapore immediately after Garg's death. The second post-mortem was done at GMCH on September 23 before taking his body for cremation.

Garg's wife Garima had on October 4 returned the post-mortem report of her husband to the police, saying that it was not her "personal document" and the investigators would be the best judge to decide whether it should be made public.

Sarma also said that four more Assamese people from Singapore will arrive in Guwahati on Monday as part of the investigation.

The police had issued fresh summonses to 10 people associated with the Assam Association Singapore, as they failed to appear before the investigating agency within the deadline of October 6.

So far, only one Assamese from Singapore, Rumkamal Kalita, has appeared before the CID and was interrogated for more than 24 hours.

Regarding the remaining six people, who have not responded to the notices, Sarma said: "I will tell them to come for Zubeen Garg, who was the identity and heartbeat of every Assamese. It is their legal and moral responsibility." "If they do not come, we will take legal recourse. Once their statements are recorded, we will be able to present the case in front of the court," he said.

The CM asserted that the investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is progressing on "expected lines".

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended.

Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death.

The singer’s PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were also arrested on Friday after police found huge financial transactions, worth over Rs 1.1 crore, from their accounts.

All the arrested people are in police custody.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 11:31 PM (IST)
Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death Assam CID Zubeen Garg Death Case
