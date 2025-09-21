Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains To Reach Delhi, Guwahati Prepares For Emotional Farewell

The body of singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on Friday reportedly while swimming in the sea without a life jacket, reached India in the early hours of Sunday and will be further taken to Guwahati for the last rites.

The 52-year-old singer's body was flown back to the country in an Air India flight from the Southeast Asian nation where he had gone to attend a North East India festival. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita reached Delhi Airport and received the mortal remains. At around 2 am the body will be flown to Guwahati, Zubeen's hometown, according to Sarma.

"The mortal remains of Zubeen Garg will be taken to Guwahati through the special flight arranged by the Assam government and may reach Guwahati at around 4 am. After reaching Guwahati airport, the mortal remains will be taken directly to the Kahilipara residence and then to the Sarusajai Stadium for the public to pay respects to Zubeen Garg," Pabitra told reporters in Delhi.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex (Sarusajai Stadium) on Sunday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, for the public to pay their respects, said the Chief Minister's Office in a post on X.

The Assam government appealed to the public "to extend their cooperation in ensuring a dignified and orderly farewell to Assam’s beloved son."

Sarma said that a Cabinet meeting will be held at 6 pm on Sunday to decide the cremation venue of the singer whose famous work includes 'Ya Ali' from movie Gangster (2006).

On Sunday, Himanta will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to finalise the cremation plan, he told reporters in the national capital. Earlier, the CM was scheduled to accompany Garg’s mortal remains to Guwahati after its arrival in New Delhi, told reporters on Saturday that Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita would now travel with the body in a chartered flight.

The Assam government on Saturday ordered a probe into the singer's death and declared a three-day state mourning. Zubeen's wife Garima Saikia Garg appealed for peace during his final journey.