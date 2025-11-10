As Bihar heads into the second phase of the Assembly elections, 122 constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls on November 11. According to data released by the Election Commission, a total of 1,302 candidates remain in the fray after 70 candidates withdrew their nominations. The second phase will see voting in key districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Aurangabad, among others.

How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Fared In These Seats In 2020 Bihar Election

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the 122 constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the 2025 elections witnessed a keen contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA, then comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), had won around 71 of these seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with the Congress and Left parties, secured about 49 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others accounted for the remaining few.

The RJD+ dominated several regions, including Bodh Gaya, Aurangabad, and parts of Muslim-dominated Seemanchal, while the BJP maintained a strong hold in Champaran, Katihar, and Bhagalpur. The JD(U), despite a reduced overall seat count, retained influence in Supaul, Madhubani, and parts of North Bihar.

Over the years, the political arithmetic of these constituencies has shifted due to MLA defections, resignations, and bypoll results. Several MLAs from the AIMIM, which had won in the Seemanchal region, later joined the RJD, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s presence.

Meanwhile, the NDA’s numbers rose marginally as a few RJD, Congress, and BSP MLAs defected or lost in subsequent bypolls. Overall, the NDA’s tally increased by around five to six seats and the RJD’s by one seat.

Bihar Elections Phase 2: List of 122 Seats And Incumbent MLAs

No. AC No. AC Name MLA Current Party Note 1 1 Valmiki Nagar Dhirendra Pratap Singh JD(U) 2 2 Ramnagar (SC) Bhagirathi Devi BJP 3 3 Narkatiaganj Rashmi Varma BJP 4 4 Bagaha Ram Singh BJP 5 5 Lauriya Vinay Bihari BJP 6 6 Nautan Narayan Prasad BJP 7 7 Chanpatia Umakant Singh BJP 8 8 Bettiah Renu Devi BJP 9 9 Sikta Birendra Prasad Gupta CPI(ML)L 10 10 Raxaul Pramod Kumar Sinha BJP 11 11 Sugauli Shashi Bhushan Singh RJD 12 12 Narkatia Shamim Ahmad RJD 13 13 Harsidhi (SC) Krishnanandan Paswan BJP 14 14 Govindganj Sunil Mani Tiwari BJP 15 15 Kesaria Shalini Mishra JD(U) 16 16 Kalyanpur Manoj Kumar Yadav RJD 17 17 Pipra Shyambabu Prasad Yadav BJP 18 18 Madhuban Rana Randhir Singh BJP 19 19 Motihari Pramod Kumar BJP 20 20 Chiraia Lal Babu Prasad Gupta BJP 21 21 Dhaka Pawan Jaiswal BJP 22 22 Sheohar Chetan Anand JD(U) 23 23 Riga Moti Lal Prasad BJP 24 24 Bathnaha (SC) Anil Kumar BJP 25 25 Parihar Gayatri Devi Yadav BJP 26 26 Sursand Dilip Kumar Ray JD(U) 27 27 Bajpatti Mukesh Kumar Yadav RJD 28 28 Sitamarhi Mithilesh Kumar BJP 29 29 Runnisaidpur Pankaj Kumar Mishra JD(U) 30 30 Belsand Sanjay Kumar Gupta RJD 31 31 Harlakhi Sudhanshu Shekhar JD(U) 32 32 Benipatti Vinod Narayan Jha BJP 33 33 Khajauli Arun Shankar Prasad BJP 34 34 Babubarhi Mina Kumari JD(U) 35 35 Bisfi Haribhushan Thakur BJP 36 36 Madhubani Samir Kumar Mahaseth RJD 37 37 Rajnagar (SC) Ram Prit Paswan BJP 38 38 Jhanjharpur Nitish Mishra BJP 39 39 Phulparas Sheela Kumari Mandal JD(U) 40 40 Laukaha Bharat Bhushan Mandal RJD 41 41 Nirmali Aniruddha Prasad Yadav JD(U) 42 42 Pipra Ramvilas Kamat JD(U) 43 43 Supaul Bijendra Prasad Yadav JD(U) 44 44 Triveniganj (SC) Veena Bharti JD(U) 45 45 Chhatapur Neeraj Kumar Singh BJP 46 46 Narpatganj Jai Prakash Yadav BJP 47 47 Raniganj (SC) Achmit Rishidev JD(U) 48 48 Forbesganj Vidya Sagar Keshri BJP 49 49 Araria Avidur Rahman INC 50 50 Jokihat Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD 51 51 Sikti Vijay Kumar Mandal BJP 52 52 Bahadurganj Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD 53 53 Thakurganj Saud Alam RJD 54 54 Kishanganj Ijaharul Hussain INC 55 55 Kochadhaman Muhammad Izhar Asfi RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD 56 56 Amour Akhtarul Iman AIMIM 57 57 Baisi Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD 58 58 Kasba Md Afaque Alam INC 59 59 Banmankhi (SC) Krishna Kumar Rishi BJP 60 60 Rupauli Bima Bharti RJD Switched from JD(U) to RJD to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election. Shankar Singh Independent Elected on 13 July 2024 in Byelection 2024 61 61 Dhamdaha Leshi Singh JD(U) 62 62 Purnia Vijay Kumar Khemka BJP 63 63 Katihar Tarkishore Prasad BJP 64 64 Kadwa Shakeel Ahmad Khan INC 65 65 Balrampur Mahbub Alam CPI(ML)L 66 66 Pranpur Nisha Singh BJP 67 67 Manihari (ST) Manohar Prasad Singh INC 68 68 Barari Bijay Singh JD(U) 69 69 Korha (SC) Kavita Devi BJP 70 152 Bihpur Kumar Shailendra BJP 71 153 Gopalpur Narendra Kumar Niraj JD(U) 72 154 Pirpainti (SC) Lalan Kumar BJP 73 155 Kahalgaon Pawan Kumar Yadav BJP 74 156 Bhagalpur Ajeet Sharma INC 75 157 Sultanganj Lalit Narayan Mandal JD(U) 76 158 Nathnagar Ali Ashraf Siddiqui RJD 77 159 Amarpur Jayant Raj Kushwaha JD(U) 78 160 Dhoraiya (SC) Bhudeo Choudhary RJD 79 161 Banka Ramnarayan Mandal BJP 80 162 Katoria (ST) Nikki Hembrom BJP 81 163 Belhar Manoj Yadav JD(U) 82 203 Ramgarh Sudhakar Singh RJD Became Buxar MP Ashok Kumar Singh BJP Won Bypoll 83 204 Mohania (SC) Sangita Kumari BJP Switched from RJD to BJP 84 205 Bhabua Bharat Bind BJP Switched from RJD to BJP 85 206 Chainpur Mohd Zama Khan JD(U) Switched from BSP to JD(U) 86 207 Chenari (SC) Murari Prasad Gautam BJP Switched from INC to BJP 87 208 Sasaram Rajesh Kumar Gupta RJD 88 209 Kargahar Santhosh Kumar Mishra INC 89 210 Dinara Vijay Yadav RJD 90 211 Nokha Anita Devi RJD 91 212 Dehri Fateh Bahadur Singh RJD 92 213 Karakat Arun Singh CPI(ML)L 93 214 Arwal Maha Nand Singh CPI(ML)L 94 215 Kurtha Bagi Kumar Verma RJD 95 216 Jehanabad Suday Yadav RJD 96 217 Ghosi Ram Bali Singh Yadav CPI(ML)L 97 218 Makhdumpur (SC) Satish Kumar RJD 98 219 Goh Bhim Kumar Singh RJD 99 220 Obra Rishi Yadav RJD 100 221 Nabinagar Vijay Kumar Singh RJD 101 222 Kutumba (SC) Rajesh Kumar INC 102 223 Aurangabad Anand Shankar Singh INC 103 224 Rafiganj MD Nehaluddin RJD 104 225 Gurua Vinay Yadav RJD 105 226 Sherghati Manju Agrawal RJD 106 227 Imamganj (SC) Jitan Ram Manjhi HAM(S) Become Gaya MP Deepa Manjhi HAM(S) Won Bypoll 107 228 Barachatti (SC) Jyoti Devi HAM(S) 108 229 Bodh Gaya (SC) Kumar Sarvjeet RJD 109 230 Gaya Town Prem Kumar BJP 110 231 Tikari Anil Kumar HAM(S) 111 232 Belaganj Surendra Prasad Yadav RJD Became Jahanabad MP Manorama Devi JD(U) Won Bypoll 112 233 Atri Ajay Kumar Yadav RJD 113 234 Wazirganj Birendra Singh BJP 114 235 Rajauli (SC) Prakash Veer RJD 115 236 Hisua Nitu Kumari INC 116 237 Nawada Vibha Devi Yadav RJD 117 238 Gobindpur Md Kamran RJD 118 239 Warsaliganj Aruna Devi BJP 119 240 Sikandra (SC) Prafull Kumar Manjhi HAM(S) 120 241 Jamui Shreyasi Singh BJP 121 242 Jhajha Damodar Rawat JD(U) 122 243 Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh Independent

Among the notable constituencies in this phase are Bettiah, where Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is seeking to defend her seat; Motihari, a BJP stronghold; and Jehanabad and Gaya Town, where the RJD and Congress are trying to consolidate their earlier wins.

This phase also covers several Seemanchal seats, including Kishanganj, Bahadurganj, Jokihat, and Kochadhaman, which saw a triangular fight in 2020 between the RJD, Congress, and AIMIM. Notably, several AIMIM MLAs from the region have since joined the RJD, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s presence in Seemanchal.

According to the ECI, 1,761 candidates filed nominations for this phase. After scrutiny, 1,372 were found valid, and following withdrawals, 1,302 candidates will contest. The highest number of withdrawals came from Kishanganj (10), followed by Araria (7). Districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas each saw five withdrawals.

With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leading the NDA campaign and Tejashwi Yadav spearheading the opposition, the second phase is expected to be a key battleground shaping the overall outcome of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.