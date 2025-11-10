Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020
Bihar Election 2025: Second phase of Assembly elections on November 11 includes 122 constituencies across 18 districts with 1,302 candidates in the fray.
As Bihar heads into the second phase of the Assembly elections, 122 constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls on November 11. According to data released by the Election Commission, a total of 1,302 candidates remain in the fray after 70 candidates withdrew their nominations. The second phase will see voting in key districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Aurangabad, among others.
How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Fared In These Seats In 2020 Bihar Election
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the 122 constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the 2025 elections witnessed a keen contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA, then comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), had won around 71 of these seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with the Congress and Left parties, secured about 49 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others accounted for the remaining few.
The RJD+ dominated several regions, including Bodh Gaya, Aurangabad, and parts of Muslim-dominated Seemanchal, while the BJP maintained a strong hold in Champaran, Katihar, and Bhagalpur. The JD(U), despite a reduced overall seat count, retained influence in Supaul, Madhubani, and parts of North Bihar.
Over the years, the political arithmetic of these constituencies has shifted due to MLA defections, resignations, and bypoll results. Several MLAs from the AIMIM, which had won in the Seemanchal region, later joined the RJD, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s presence.
Meanwhile, the NDA’s numbers rose marginally as a few RJD, Congress, and BSP MLAs defected or lost in subsequent bypolls. Overall, the NDA’s tally increased by around five to six seats and the RJD’s by one seat.
Bihar Elections Phase 2: List of 122 Seats And Incumbent MLAs
|Sl. No.
|AC No.
|AC Name
|MLA
|Current Party
|Note
|1
|1
|Valmiki Nagar
|Dhirendra Pratap Singh
|JD(U)
|2
|2
|Ramnagar (SC)
|Bhagirathi Devi
|BJP
|3
|3
|Narkatiaganj
|Rashmi Varma
|BJP
|4
|4
|Bagaha
|Ram Singh
|BJP
|5
|5
|Lauriya
|Vinay Bihari
|BJP
|6
|6
|Nautan
|Narayan Prasad
|BJP
|7
|7
|Chanpatia
|Umakant Singh
|BJP
|8
|8
|Bettiah
|Renu Devi
|BJP
|9
|9
|Sikta
|Birendra Prasad Gupta
|CPI(ML)L
|10
|10
|Raxaul
|Pramod Kumar Sinha
|BJP
|11
|11
|Sugauli
|Shashi Bhushan Singh
|RJD
|12
|12
|Narkatia
|Shamim Ahmad
|RJD
|13
|13
|Harsidhi (SC)
|Krishnanandan Paswan
|BJP
|14
|14
|Govindganj
|Sunil Mani Tiwari
|BJP
|15
|15
|Kesaria
|Shalini Mishra
|JD(U)
|16
|16
|Kalyanpur
|Manoj Kumar Yadav
|RJD
|17
|17
|Pipra
|Shyambabu Prasad Yadav
|BJP
|18
|18
|Madhuban
|Rana Randhir Singh
|BJP
|19
|19
|Motihari
|Pramod Kumar
|BJP
|20
|20
|Chiraia
|Lal Babu Prasad Gupta
|BJP
|21
|21
|Dhaka
|Pawan Jaiswal
|BJP
|22
|22
|Sheohar
|Chetan Anand
|JD(U)
|23
|23
|Riga
|Moti Lal Prasad
|BJP
|24
|24
|Bathnaha (SC)
|Anil Kumar
|BJP
|25
|25
|Parihar
|Gayatri Devi Yadav
|BJP
|26
|26
|Sursand
|Dilip Kumar Ray
|JD(U)
|27
|27
|Bajpatti
|Mukesh Kumar Yadav
|RJD
|28
|28
|Sitamarhi
|Mithilesh Kumar
|BJP
|29
|29
|Runnisaidpur
|Pankaj Kumar Mishra
|JD(U)
|30
|30
|Belsand
|Sanjay Kumar Gupta
|RJD
|31
|31
|Harlakhi
|Sudhanshu Shekhar
|JD(U)
|32
|32
|Benipatti
|Vinod Narayan Jha
|BJP
|33
|33
|Khajauli
|Arun Shankar Prasad
|BJP
|34
|34
|Babubarhi
|Mina Kumari
|JD(U)
|35
|35
|Bisfi
|Haribhushan Thakur
|BJP
|36
|36
|Madhubani
|Samir Kumar Mahaseth
|RJD
|37
|37
|Rajnagar (SC)
|Ram Prit Paswan
|BJP
|38
|38
|Jhanjharpur
|Nitish Mishra
|BJP
|39
|39
|Phulparas
|Sheela Kumari Mandal
|JD(U)
|40
|40
|Laukaha
|Bharat Bhushan Mandal
|RJD
|41
|41
|Nirmali
|Aniruddha Prasad Yadav
|JD(U)
|42
|42
|Pipra
|Ramvilas Kamat
|JD(U)
|43
|43
|Supaul
|Bijendra Prasad Yadav
|JD(U)
|44
|44
|Triveniganj (SC)
|Veena Bharti
|JD(U)
|45
|45
|Chhatapur
|Neeraj Kumar Singh
|BJP
|46
|46
|Narpatganj
|Jai Prakash Yadav
|BJP
|47
|47
|Raniganj (SC)
|Achmit Rishidev
|JD(U)
|48
|48
|Forbesganj
|Vidya Sagar Keshri
|BJP
|49
|49
|Araria
|Avidur Rahman
|INC
|50
|50
|Jokihat
|Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam
|RJD
|Switched from AIMIM to RJD
|51
|51
|Sikti
|Vijay Kumar Mandal
|BJP
|52
|52
|Bahadurganj
|Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi
|RJD
|Switched from AIMIM to RJD
|53
|53
|Thakurganj
|Saud Alam
|RJD
|54
|54
|Kishanganj
|Ijaharul Hussain
|INC
|55
|55
|Kochadhaman
|Muhammad Izhar Asfi
|RJD
|Switched from AIMIM to RJD
|56
|56
|Amour
|Akhtarul Iman
|AIMIM
|57
|57
|Baisi
|Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad
|RJD
|Switched from AIMIM to RJD
|58
|58
|Kasba
|Md Afaque Alam
|INC
|59
|59
|Banmankhi (SC)
|Krishna Kumar Rishi
|BJP
|60
|60
|Rupauli
|Bima Bharti
|RJD
|Switched from JD(U) to RJD to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election.
|Shankar Singh
|Independent
|Elected on 13 July 2024 in Byelection 2024
|61
|61
|Dhamdaha
|Leshi Singh
|JD(U)
|62
|62
|Purnia
|Vijay Kumar Khemka
|BJP
|63
|63
|Katihar
|Tarkishore Prasad
|BJP
|64
|64
|Kadwa
|Shakeel Ahmad Khan
|INC
|65
|65
|Balrampur
|Mahbub Alam
|CPI(ML)L
|66
|66
|Pranpur
|Nisha Singh
|BJP
|67
|67
|Manihari (ST)
|Manohar Prasad Singh
|INC
|68
|68
|Barari
|Bijay Singh
|JD(U)
|69
|69
|Korha (SC)
|Kavita Devi
|BJP
|70
|152
|Bihpur
|Kumar Shailendra
|BJP
|71
|153
|Gopalpur
|Narendra Kumar Niraj
|JD(U)
|72
|154
|Pirpainti (SC)
|Lalan Kumar
|BJP
|73
|155
|Kahalgaon
|Pawan Kumar Yadav
|BJP
|74
|156
|Bhagalpur
|Ajeet Sharma
|INC
|75
|157
|Sultanganj
|Lalit Narayan Mandal
|JD(U)
|76
|158
|Nathnagar
|Ali Ashraf Siddiqui
|RJD
|77
|159
|Amarpur
|Jayant Raj Kushwaha
|JD(U)
|78
|160
|Dhoraiya (SC)
|Bhudeo Choudhary
|RJD
|79
|161
|Banka
|Ramnarayan Mandal
|BJP
|80
|162
|Katoria (ST)
|Nikki Hembrom
|BJP
|81
|163
|Belhar
|Manoj Yadav
|JD(U)
|82
|203
|Ramgarh
|Sudhakar Singh
|RJD
|Became Buxar MP
|Ashok Kumar Singh
|BJP
|Won Bypoll
|83
|204
|Mohania (SC)
|Sangita Kumari
|BJP
|Switched from RJD to BJP
|84
|205
|Bhabua
|Bharat Bind
|BJP
|Switched from RJD to BJP
|85
|206
|Chainpur
|Mohd Zama Khan
|JD(U)
|Switched from BSP to JD(U)
|86
|207
|Chenari (SC)
|Murari Prasad Gautam
|BJP
|Switched from INC to BJP
|87
|208
|Sasaram
|Rajesh Kumar Gupta
|RJD
|88
|209
|Kargahar
|Santhosh Kumar Mishra
|INC
|89
|210
|Dinara
|Vijay Yadav
|RJD
|90
|211
|Nokha
|Anita Devi
|RJD
|91
|212
|Dehri
|Fateh Bahadur Singh
|RJD
|92
|213
|Karakat
|Arun Singh
|CPI(ML)L
|93
|214
|Arwal
|Maha Nand Singh
|CPI(ML)L
|94
|215
|Kurtha
|Bagi Kumar Verma
|RJD
|95
|216
|Jehanabad
|Suday Yadav
|RJD
|96
|217
|Ghosi
|Ram Bali Singh Yadav
|CPI(ML)L
|97
|218
|Makhdumpur (SC)
|Satish Kumar
|RJD
|98
|219
|Goh
|Bhim Kumar Singh
|RJD
|99
|220
|Obra
|Rishi Yadav
|RJD
|100
|221
|Nabinagar
|Vijay Kumar Singh
|RJD
|101
|222
|Kutumba (SC)
|Rajesh Kumar
|INC
|102
|223
|Aurangabad
|Anand Shankar Singh
|INC
|103
|224
|Rafiganj
|MD Nehaluddin
|RJD
|104
|225
|Gurua
|Vinay Yadav
|RJD
|105
|226
|Sherghati
|Manju Agrawal
|RJD
|106
|227
|Imamganj (SC)
|Jitan Ram Manjhi
|HAM(S)
|Become Gaya MP
|Deepa Manjhi
|HAM(S)
|Won Bypoll
|107
|228
|Barachatti (SC)
|Jyoti Devi
|HAM(S)
|108
|229
|Bodh Gaya (SC)
|Kumar Sarvjeet
|RJD
|109
|230
|Gaya Town
|Prem Kumar
|BJP
|110
|231
|Tikari
|Anil Kumar
|HAM(S)
|111
|232
|Belaganj
|Surendra Prasad Yadav
|RJD
|Became Jahanabad MP
|Manorama Devi
|JD(U)
|Won Bypoll
|112
|233
|Atri
|Ajay Kumar Yadav
|RJD
|113
|234
|Wazirganj
|Birendra Singh
|BJP
|114
|235
|Rajauli (SC)
|Prakash Veer
|RJD
|115
|236
|Hisua
|Nitu Kumari
|INC
|116
|237
|Nawada
|Vibha Devi Yadav
|RJD
|117
|238
|Gobindpur
|Md Kamran
|RJD
|118
|239
|Warsaliganj
|Aruna Devi
|BJP
|119
|240
|Sikandra (SC)
|Prafull Kumar Manjhi
|HAM(S)
|120
|241
|Jamui
|Shreyasi Singh
|BJP
|121
|242
|Jhajha
|Damodar Rawat
|JD(U)
|122
|243
|Chakai
|Sumit Kumar Singh
|Independent
Among the notable constituencies in this phase are Bettiah, where Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is seeking to defend her seat; Motihari, a BJP stronghold; and Jehanabad and Gaya Town, where the RJD and Congress are trying to consolidate their earlier wins.
This phase also covers several Seemanchal seats, including Kishanganj, Bahadurganj, Jokihat, and Kochadhaman, which saw a triangular fight in 2020 between the RJD, Congress, and AIMIM. Notably, several AIMIM MLAs from the region have since joined the RJD, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s presence in Seemanchal.
According to the ECI, 1,761 candidates filed nominations for this phase. After scrutiny, 1,372 were found valid, and following withdrawals, 1,302 candidates will contest. The highest number of withdrawals came from Kishanganj (10), followed by Araria (7). Districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas each saw five withdrawals.
With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leading the NDA campaign and Tejashwi Yadav spearheading the opposition, the second phase is expected to be a key battleground shaping the overall outcome of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.