Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020

Bihar Election Phase 2: 122 Seats To Vote On Nov 11; How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Perfomed In 2020

Bihar Election 2025: Second phase of Assembly elections on November 11 includes 122 constituencies across 18 districts with 1,302 candidates in the fray.

By : Ridhima Sharma | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As Bihar heads into the second phase of the Assembly elections, 122 constituencies across 18 districts will go to the polls on November 11. According to data released by the Election Commission, a total of 1,302 candidates remain in the fray after 70 candidates withdrew their nominations.  The second phase will see voting in key districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Gaya, and Aurangabad, among others.

How NDA And Mahagathbandhan Fared In These Seats In 2020 Bihar Election

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the 122 constituencies going to polls in the second phase of the 2025 elections witnessed a keen contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA, then comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), had won around 71 of these seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with the Congress and Left parties, secured about 49 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others accounted for the remaining few.

The RJD+ dominated several regions, including Bodh Gaya, Aurangabad, and parts of Muslim-dominated Seemanchal, while the BJP maintained a strong hold in Champaran, Katihar, and Bhagalpur. The JD(U), despite a reduced overall seat count, retained influence in Supaul, Madhubani, and parts of North Bihar.

Over the years, the political arithmetic of these constituencies has shifted due to MLA defections, resignations, and bypoll results. Several MLAs from the AIMIM, which had won in the Seemanchal region, later joined the RJD, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s presence.

Meanwhile, the NDA’s numbers rose marginally as a few RJD, Congress, and BSP MLAs defected or lost in subsequent bypolls. Overall, the NDA’s tally increased by around five to six seats and the RJD’s by one seat.

Bihar Elections Phase 2: List of 122 Seats And Incumbent MLAs

Sl. No. AC No. AC Name MLA Current Party Note
1 1 Valmiki Nagar Dhirendra Pratap Singh JD(U)  
2 2 Ramnagar (SC) Bhagirathi Devi BJP  
3 3 Narkatiaganj Rashmi Varma BJP  
4 4 Bagaha Ram Singh BJP  
5 5 Lauriya Vinay Bihari BJP  
6 6 Nautan Narayan Prasad BJP  
7 7 Chanpatia Umakant Singh BJP  
8 8 Bettiah Renu Devi BJP  
9 9 Sikta Birendra Prasad Gupta CPI(ML)L  
10 10 Raxaul Pramod Kumar Sinha BJP  
11 11 Sugauli Shashi Bhushan Singh RJD  
12 12 Narkatia Shamim Ahmad RJD  
13 13 Harsidhi (SC) Krishnanandan Paswan BJP  
14 14 Govindganj Sunil Mani Tiwari BJP  
15 15 Kesaria Shalini Mishra JD(U)  
16 16 Kalyanpur Manoj Kumar Yadav RJD  
17 17 Pipra Shyambabu Prasad Yadav BJP  
18 18 Madhuban Rana Randhir Singh BJP  
19 19 Motihari Pramod Kumar BJP  
20 20 Chiraia Lal Babu Prasad Gupta BJP  
21 21 Dhaka Pawan Jaiswal BJP  
22 22 Sheohar Chetan Anand JD(U)  
23 23 Riga Moti Lal Prasad BJP  
24 24 Bathnaha (SC) Anil Kumar BJP  
25 25 Parihar Gayatri Devi Yadav BJP  
26 26 Sursand Dilip Kumar Ray JD(U)  
27 27 Bajpatti Mukesh Kumar Yadav RJD  
28 28 Sitamarhi Mithilesh Kumar BJP  
29 29 Runnisaidpur Pankaj Kumar Mishra JD(U)  
30 30 Belsand Sanjay Kumar Gupta RJD  
31 31 Harlakhi Sudhanshu Shekhar JD(U)  
32 32 Benipatti Vinod Narayan Jha BJP  
33 33 Khajauli Arun Shankar Prasad BJP  
34 34 Babubarhi Mina Kumari JD(U)  
35 35 Bisfi Haribhushan Thakur BJP  
36 36 Madhubani Samir Kumar Mahaseth RJD  
37 37 Rajnagar (SC) Ram Prit Paswan BJP  
38 38 Jhanjharpur Nitish Mishra BJP  
39 39 Phulparas Sheela Kumari Mandal JD(U)  
40 40 Laukaha Bharat Bhushan Mandal RJD  
41 41 Nirmali Aniruddha Prasad Yadav JD(U)  
42 42 Pipra Ramvilas Kamat JD(U)  
43 43 Supaul Bijendra Prasad Yadav JD(U)  
44 44 Triveniganj (SC) Veena Bharti JD(U)  
45 45 Chhatapur Neeraj Kumar Singh BJP  
46 46 Narpatganj Jai Prakash Yadav BJP  
47 47 Raniganj (SC) Achmit Rishidev JD(U)  
48 48 Forbesganj Vidya Sagar Keshri BJP  
49 49 Araria Avidur Rahman INC  
50 50 Jokihat Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD
51 51 Sikti Vijay Kumar Mandal BJP  
52 52 Bahadurganj Mohammad Anzar Nayeemi RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD
53 53 Thakurganj Saud Alam RJD  
54 54 Kishanganj Ijaharul Hussain INC  
55 55 Kochadhaman Muhammad Izhar Asfi RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD
56 56 Amour Akhtarul Iman AIMIM  
57 57 Baisi Syed Ruknuddin Ahmad RJD Switched from AIMIM to RJD
58 58 Kasba Md Afaque Alam INC  
59 59 Banmankhi (SC) Krishna Kumar Rishi BJP  
60 60 Rupauli Bima Bharti RJD Switched from JD(U) to RJD to contest 2024 Lok Sabha election.
Shankar Singh Independent Elected on 13 July 2024 in Byelection 2024
61 61 Dhamdaha Leshi Singh JD(U)  
62 62 Purnia Vijay Kumar Khemka BJP  
63 63 Katihar Tarkishore Prasad BJP  
64 64 Kadwa Shakeel Ahmad Khan INC  
65 65 Balrampur Mahbub Alam CPI(ML)L  
66 66 Pranpur Nisha Singh BJP  
67 67 Manihari (ST) Manohar Prasad Singh INC  
68 68 Barari Bijay Singh JD(U)  
69 69 Korha (SC) Kavita Devi BJP  
70 152 Bihpur Kumar Shailendra BJP  
71 153 Gopalpur Narendra Kumar Niraj JD(U)  
72 154 Pirpainti (SC) Lalan Kumar BJP  
73 155 Kahalgaon Pawan Kumar Yadav BJP  
74 156 Bhagalpur Ajeet Sharma INC  
75 157 Sultanganj Lalit Narayan Mandal JD(U)  
76 158 Nathnagar Ali Ashraf Siddiqui RJD  
77 159 Amarpur Jayant Raj Kushwaha JD(U)  
78 160 Dhoraiya (SC) Bhudeo Choudhary RJD  
79 161 Banka Ramnarayan Mandal BJP  
80 162 Katoria (ST) Nikki Hembrom BJP  
81 163 Belhar Manoj Yadav JD(U)  
82 203 Ramgarh Sudhakar Singh RJD Became Buxar MP
Ashok Kumar Singh BJP Won Bypoll
83 204 Mohania (SC) Sangita Kumari BJP Switched from RJD to BJP
84 205 Bhabua Bharat Bind BJP Switched from RJD to BJP
85 206 Chainpur Mohd Zama Khan JD(U) Switched from BSP to JD(U)
86 207 Chenari (SC) Murari Prasad Gautam BJP Switched from INC to BJP
87 208 Sasaram Rajesh Kumar Gupta RJD  
88 209 Kargahar Santhosh Kumar Mishra INC  
89 210 Dinara Vijay Yadav RJD  
90 211 Nokha Anita Devi RJD  
91 212 Dehri Fateh Bahadur Singh RJD  
92 213 Karakat Arun Singh CPI(ML)L  
93 214 Arwal Maha Nand Singh CPI(ML)L  
94 215 Kurtha Bagi Kumar Verma RJD  
95 216 Jehanabad Suday Yadav RJD  
96 217 Ghosi Ram Bali Singh Yadav CPI(ML)L  
97 218 Makhdumpur (SC) Satish Kumar RJD  
98 219 Goh Bhim Kumar Singh RJD  
99 220 Obra Rishi Yadav RJD  
100 221 Nabinagar Vijay Kumar Singh RJD  
101 222 Kutumba (SC) Rajesh Kumar INC  
102 223 Aurangabad Anand Shankar Singh INC  
103 224 Rafiganj MD Nehaluddin RJD  
104 225 Gurua Vinay Yadav RJD  
105 226 Sherghati Manju Agrawal RJD  
106 227 Imamganj (SC) Jitan Ram Manjhi HAM(S) Become Gaya MP
Deepa Manjhi HAM(S) Won Bypoll
107 228 Barachatti (SC) Jyoti Devi HAM(S)  
108 229 Bodh Gaya (SC) Kumar Sarvjeet RJD  
109 230 Gaya Town Prem Kumar BJP  
110 231 Tikari Anil Kumar HAM(S)  
111 232 Belaganj Surendra Prasad Yadav RJD Became Jahanabad MP
Manorama Devi JD(U) Won Bypoll
112 233 Atri Ajay Kumar Yadav RJD  
113 234 Wazirganj Birendra Singh BJP  
114 235 Rajauli (SC) Prakash Veer RJD  
115 236 Hisua Nitu Kumari INC  
116 237 Nawada Vibha Devi Yadav RJD  
117 238 Gobindpur Md Kamran RJD  
118 239 Warsaliganj Aruna Devi BJP  
119 240 Sikandra (SC) Prafull Kumar Manjhi HAM(S)  
120 241 Jamui Shreyasi Singh BJP  
121 242 Jhajha Damodar Rawat JD(U)  
122 243 Chakai Sumit Kumar Singh Independent  

Among the notable constituencies in this phase are Bettiah, where Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi is seeking to defend her seat; Motihari, a BJP stronghold; and Jehanabad and Gaya Town, where the RJD and Congress are trying to consolidate their earlier wins.

This phase also covers several Seemanchal seats, including Kishanganj, Bahadurganj, Jokihat, and Kochadhaman, which saw a triangular fight in 2020 between the RJD, Congress, and AIMIM. Notably, several AIMIM MLAs from the region have since joined the RJD, strengthening the Mahagathbandhan’s presence in Seemanchal.

According to the ECI, 1,761 candidates filed nominations for this phase. After scrutiny, 1,372 were found valid, and following withdrawals, 1,302 candidates will contest. The highest number of withdrawals came from Kishanganj (10), followed by Araria (7). Districts such as West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhubani, Katihar, and Rohtas each saw five withdrawals.

With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leading the NDA campaign and Tejashwi Yadav spearheading the opposition, the second phase is expected to be a key battleground shaping the overall outcome of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election.

About the author Ridhima Sharma

Ridhima is a media professional with over six years of experience in news reporting, video production, and web anchoring. Her work spans Indian news, elections, and global events, with an earlier stint covering technology. She maintains a keen eye on current affairs, prioritising timeliness, accuracy, and impact in every story she tells.
Read
Published at : 10 Nov 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mahagathbandhan Bihar Election NDA JDU BJP Congress RJD Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Election Phase 1
Read more
India
2 AK-47, 350 Kg RDX Seized In Faridabad Medical College After Tip-Off From Arrested J&K Doctor
World
Trump Promises $2,000 'Dividend' From Tariff Revenues: When And How Can Americans Get It?
World
BBC Director General, CEO Resign Over 'Doctored' Trump Speech In Documentary
Cities
BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'
