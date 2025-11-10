Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team

Dharmendra Admitted To Mumbai Hospital: Major Update By Sunny Deol’s Team

In response to the growing rumours, Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement,saying, “It’s rumour mongering like always, Sir is getting better. He's under observation".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Nov 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, sparking widespread speculation about his health. Several reports suggested that the 89-year-old star had been placed on a ventilator and was in critical condition. Just two weeks earlier, Dharmendra had reportedly visited the same hospital for a regular medical review.

Sunny Deol’s Team Dismisses Ventilator Rumours

In response to the growing rumours, Sunny Deol’s team issued a statement to The Times of India, saying, “It’s rumour mongering like always, Sir is getting better. He's under observation. There's nothing to worry.”

Dharmendra’s own team also spoke to India Today, echoing similar reassurance: “He undergoes a series of tests periodically given his age, and is in the hospital for the same. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about.”

The updates came as fans flooded social media with messages of concern and prayers for the legendary actor’s recovery.

Hema Malini Visits Breach Candy Hospital

According to a report by HT City, actress and parliamentarian Hema Malini said, “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery.” She was also seen visiting Breach Candy Hospital earlier in the day, where Dharmendra continues to receive medical attention.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol was spotted arriving at the hospital to check on his father’s condition, further fuelling public curiosity about the veteran star’s health.

Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved actors, remains active in public life and often shares health updates and messages of positivity with his fans on social media.

Published at : 10 Nov 2025 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hema Malini Sunny Deol Breach Candy Dharmendra Hospital
