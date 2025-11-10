BJP Objects To Namaz At Bengaluru Airport, Accuses Siddaramaiah Govt Of 'Appeasement Politics'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Karnataka BJP has criticised the offering of namaz inside the premises of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport, raising concerns over security and government bias. Party spokesperson Vijay Prasad questioned how such an activity was permitted in a high-security zone and called for an explanation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

According to Prasad, the undated incident occurred at Terminal 2 of the airport.

“Does This Not Pose A Security Concern?”

Sharing a photo and video of the event on Sunday night, Prasad wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it that the government objects when the RSS conducts Patha Sanchalana after obtaining due permission, but turns a blind eye to such activities in a restricted public area?”

He further asked, “Does this not pose a serious security concern in such a sensitive zone?”

How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport?

Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this?



Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone?

Why is it… pic.twitter.com/iwWK2rYWZa — Vijay Prasad (@vijayrpbjp) November 9, 2025

Speaking to India Today on Monday, Prasad reiterated his objection, saying, “I want to ask the Chief Minister and IT Minister if they approve of the act. These individuals obtained prior approval to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone... Does this not pose a serious security concern? Why these double standards? Is this even acceptable?”

Accuses Congress Of ‘Appeasement Politics’

The BJP spokesperson alleged that despite the heavy security presence at Terminal 2, no police or airport personnel intervened. “This shows the double standards of the Congress government and is a clear appeasement to one section of the community,” Prasad claimed.

Siddaramaiah Responds To RSS Controversy

Monday’s development came a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the government’s directive requiring prior permission for public events was not targeted at the RSS.

“We didn’t specifically mention the RSS anywhere in the order. Any organisation must obtain permission from district authorities to conduct an event. What can we do if they assume it is about the RSS?” Siddaramaiah told reporters.

When asked about RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks regarding the organisation’s registration status, the Chief Minister declined to comment.

Bhagwat, in a veiled response to Congress leaders who questioned the RSS’s legal status, said on Sunday that the organisation was “recognised as a body of individuals.”