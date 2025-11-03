'You Get Alcohol Over One Call': BJP Leader Questions Liquor Ban In NDA-Ruled Bihar 

The liquor prohibition policy in Bihar has once again sparked debate after Madhya Pradesh’s Minister for Religious Trusts and Endowments, Dharmendra Lodhi, questioned its effectiveness. During a Facebook Live session, Lodhi claimed that liquor prohibition in Bihar exists “only in name” and alleged that alcohol is being delivered to homes on phone calls, keeping the liquor mafia thriving. His comments have since gone viral.

'Prohibition Alone Won't Work': Lodhi

Lodhi argued that banning alcohol through law alone cannot eliminate addiction unless individuals decide to quit drinking themselves. He said, “Even if you ban liquor, those who want to drink will find a way. In Bihar and Gujarat, prohibition is in place, but the reality is different. I was told that in Bihar, the liquor mafia delivers bottles door to door, one call, and the alcohol arrives.”

The minister made these remarks while defending himself against allegations of links with liquor traders in his own constituency. Without naming anyone, Lodhi said, “I haven’t taken any person’s name publicly, whether it’s Sujan Singh or Ashish ji. I have not defamed anyone.”

'Need For De-Addiction Campaigns, Not Just Bans'

Lodhi further stressed that prohibition can only succeed if accompanied by strong de-addiction initiatives. “If you truly want to stop liquor consumption, connect people with organisations that help them overcome addiction. Laws alone cannot change habits,” he said.

His comments have stirred political discussion in Bihar, as he indirectly questioned his own party’s government policy. The statement has also added a new twist to the ongoing election atmosphere, triggering debate not only in Bihar but within BJP circles as well