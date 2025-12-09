Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Steps Up War On Codeine Cough Syrups Under Yogi Adityanath’s Zero Tolerance Policy

UP Steps Up War On Codeine Cough Syrups Under Yogi Adityanath’s Zero Tolerance Policy

Sanjay Prasad said an SIT headed by an Inspector General of Police has been constituted, with officers from the FSDA included, to investigate cases linked to codeine-based cough syrups.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Dec 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a statewide campaign has been launched in Uttar Pradesh against prohibited cough syrups containing codeine. The drive is being jointly carried out by the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) Department and the Uttar Pradesh Police as part of the government’s zero-tolerance approach to public health and safety.

Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad said strict action was being taken against prohibited medicines and that the Chief Minister had directed that all medicines must comply with prescribed standards.

SIT Formed, No Deaths Reported

Sanjay Prasad said an SIT headed by an Inspector General of Police has been constituted, with officers from the FSDA included, to investigate cases linked to codeine-based cough syrups. He clarified that no deaths have been reported in the state due to such syrups.

128 FIRs Across 28 Districts

Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said 128 cases have been registered against medicine establishments and traders in 28 districts under the campaign. The drive was carried out over the past two months in coordination with the FSDA, district police and the UP STF.

Large quantities of illegal cough syrup were seized, and action has also been initiated against those spreading false or misleading information on social media. An FIR in this regard has been registered in Varanasi.

Inter-State Network Uncovered

Based on inputs from the Central Narcotics Bureau (Madhya Pradesh), drug inspectors carried out investigations into two manufacturing units in Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand, one depot in Haryana, and a super stockist in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Authorities collected documents related to the manufacture, storage, sales and distribution of codeine-based syrups. Illegal sales without prescription or licence were detected in several districts including Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Ghaziabad. Some establishments were found to have sold 1–3 lakh bottles illegally. The network has been linked to Bangladesh and Nepal.

Extensive Inspections By Drug Department

FSDA Secretary Roshan Jacob said 279 establishments were inspected during the campaign. In several cases, the syrup was being sold as an intoxicant rather than as medicine. She said action against illegal stock, fake inventory and unauthorised sales will continue.

Investigations showed illegal sales were most prevalent in Varanasi, Ghaziabad and areas adjoining Varanasi district.

District-Wise Cases Under NDPS Act

A total of 128 FIRs were registered, including cases under the NDPS Act. These included:

  • 38 cases in Varanasi
  • 16 in Aligarh
  • 08 in Kanpur
  • 06 in Ghaziabad
  • 04 in Maharajganj
  • 04 in Lucknow
  • 52 in other districts

Arrests By UP STF And Zonal Police

The UP STF arrested nine accused: Dharmendra Kumar Vishwakarma, Pawan Gupta, Shailendra Arya, Vibhor Rana, Vishal Singh, Bittu Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Amit Kumar Singh alias Amit Tata and Alok Pratap Singh.

In Lucknow Zone, 11 cases were registered and two accused, Rupam Rai and Diwakar Singh, were arrested.

In Bareilly Zone, four cases were registered and two accused, Abdul Qadir and Rehman Noori, were arrested.

In Gorakhpur Zone, 10 cases were registered and three accused, Neeraj Kumar Dixit, Ali Sareem Mekarani and Mohammad Aaftab, were arrested, while two accused, Kalpana and Mohammad Asad, were served notices.

In Varanasi Commissionerate, two cases were registered and four accused, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, Vishal Jaiswal, Badal Arya and Azad Singh, were arrested.

Major Seizures In Recent Months

On 18 October, Sonbhadra Police seized 1,19,675 bottles of codeine syrup from two trucks and arrested three smugglers. On 1 November, 13,400 bottles were recovered in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

On 4 November, a joint operation by Sonbhadra and Ghaziabad police led to the seizure of 1,57,350 bottles. Eight accused, Saurabh Tyagi, Shadab, Shivkant alias Shiv, Santosh Bhadana, Ambuj Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar Singh, Deepu Yadav and Sushil Yadav, were arrested.

The names of Shubham Jaiswal, Asif, Abhishek Sharma, Vishal Upadhyay and five other accused have also surfaced. A total of 17 accused have been named in the registered case.

State-Level SIT To Probe Financial Trail

In view of the scale of the operation, a state-level SIT is being constituted to conduct a detailed financial investigation. The SIT will regularly review ongoing probes, link information obtained from the accused, and examine financial transactions.

The press conference was held at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow, in the presence of Information Director Vishal Singh and other senior officials.

Also read
Published at : 09 Dec 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cough Syrup Deaths UTTAR PRADESH YOGI ADITYANATH Codine Cough Syrups
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
'IndiGo Being Held Accountable, Long-Term Measures Underway': Aviation Minister In Lok Sabha
India
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule Amid Crisis; 110 Daily Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
Centre To Cut IndiGo’s Winter Schedule; 110 Flights May Be Reassigned To Its Rivals
World
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
Trump Mulls Fresh Tariffs On India For 'Dumping' Rice In US
India
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
IMD Issues Cold Wave, Dense Fog Warning; Minimum Temp To Drop In Delhi From This Day
Advertisement

Videos

UP ATS Seeks Data as Over 545 Sanitation Workers Go Missing from 17 Municipal Corporations
Breaking: Fadnavis–Shinde Hold Key Meeting, Agree to Contest Maharashtra Civic Polls Together
SIR Debate: Congress MP Ujjwal Raman Singh Demands Deep Electoral Reforms in Parliament
Mirzapur Shock: Girl Attacked With Blade After Opposing Religious Conversion, Tension in Area
Breaking: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan, Tsunami Alert Issued Along Coastal Regions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Lifestyle
ABP Live Lifestyle
OPINION | The Generation Gap Is No Longer About Age. It's About Velocity
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget