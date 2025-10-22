Yogi Adityanath Addresses Grievances, Promotes Cow Protection & Investment In Uttar Pradesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has been in Gorakhpur since Diwali, on Wednesday met hundreds of citizens during a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple complex. He patiently listened to public grievances, accepted applications, and instructed officials to address each issue promptly and fairly. Later in the day, he performed the traditional Govardhan Puja at the temple’s Gaushala, extending greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh and reaffirming the government’s commitment to cow protection and agricultural prosperity. Meanwhile, the state approved new investment offices in five major Indian cities.

During the Janata Darshan, CM Yogi interacted with around 300 people outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan. He assured attendees that every issue would be resolved swiftly, saying, “Don’t worry. The government will take effective action on every issue.” He directed police officials to take strict action against land mafias, stressing that no influential person has the right to forcibly occupy anyone’s land. He also assured financial assistance for medical treatment to those in need.

गोवर्धन पूजा के पावन अवसर पर प्रदेश वासियों, सभी अन्नदाता किसानों एवं पशुपालकों को हृदय से बधाई व शुभकामनाएं! pic.twitter.com/cqldhMbGPO — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 22, 2025

Later, at the Gorakhnath Temple’s Gaushala, the Chief Minister performed Govardhan Puja amid Vedic chants, garlanded and fed jaggery and bananas to cows, and said, “Gauvansh has been the foundation of India’s prosperity.” He highlighted government schemes providing financial aid for cow shelters, farmers, and malnourished families, along with initiatives to produce green fuel from cow dung under the Govardhan Scheme.

In another development, CM Yogi approved the restructuring of Invest UP, with satellite investment promotion offices to be set up in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi. Each office will focus on region-specific industries to attract national investment to Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister said these offices will strengthen the state’s ‘Ease of Doing Business’ image and help make UP a preferred investment destination.