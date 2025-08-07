Yamuna Crosses Warning Mark In Delhi, Authorities On Alert

The Yamuna river in Delhi breached the warning mark on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to issue alerts to relevant agencies amid rising concerns of a flood-like situation.

At 8 AM, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 204.88 metres, surpassing the warning threshold of 204.50 metres, according to officials. The danger mark is 205.3 metres, while evacuations are typically initiated once levels cross 206 metres.

The Old Railway Bridge is a key monitoring point for river levels in the national capital, and any increase here serves as an early warning for downstream flooding risks.

Significant Discharge From Hathnikund Barrage

The surge in water level is primarily attributed to a significant discharge of water from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage, officials from the central flood control room said. For the first time this monsoon, the discharge at Hathnikund surpassed 50,000 cusecs, peaking at 61,000 cusecs around 6 AM.

Since then, authorities have reported a consistent hourly release of 50,000 cusecs, which is expected to take 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. This incoming volume has raised the risk of a further rise in the Yamuna's level in the coming days.

Officials have said that all necessary precautions are being taken, and agencies have been instructed to stay on high alert.

Although the river has not yet reached the danger mark, the situation remains dynamic. Residents living in low-lying areas have been advised to remain vigilant, and temporary evacuation measures may be initiated if the river continues to swell.