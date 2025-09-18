Woman Throws 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Lake After Taunts From Live-In Partner

Ajmer Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter by throwing her into a lake, after facing repeated taunts from her live-in partner about having a child from her first marriage.

The incident came to light during a late-night patrol on Tuesday, when Head Constable Govind Sharma stopped a woman and a man walking near Bajrang Garh. The woman, identifying herself as Anjali, claimed that her daughter had gone missing while they were out for a walk.

However, CCTV footage from Ana Sagar Lake showed Anjali, also known as Priya, carrying her daughter around midnight. Hours later, she was seen alone, using her mobile phone, contradicting her statement.

The next morning, the child's body was recovered from the lake. Under questioning, Anjali confessed to killing her daughter.

Police said Anjali acted alone and informed her partner, Alkesh, only after the incident. She alleged that Alkesh often taunted her for having a daughter from her previous marriage, which led her to commit the crime.

Originally from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Anjali had moved to Ajmer after separating from her husband. She worked as a receptionist at a local hotel, where Alkesh was also employed.