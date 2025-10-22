On Cam: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard At Greater Noida Housing Society, Case Filed

A shocking video from Greater Noida has gone viral, showing a woman repeatedly slapping a security guard inside a residential complex. The incident reportedly took place at the Presithum Society located in Sector 25 of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

In the CCTV footage, the woman is seen grabbing the guard by his collar before repeatedly striking him. She then drags him outside the building and continues to slap him as onlookers appear visibly stunned by the outburst.

Greater Noida Again

A security guard Rajkumar Yadav of the Presithum Society lodged a complain at Dankaur police station after he was beaten and abused by a female resident of the society without any provocation. This is now becoming a daily routine in these high rises pic.twitter.com/8OEHFKLMgl — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 21, 2025

The security guard, identified as Rajkumar Yadav, said he has been posted at Tower 7 of the Presithum Society for the past month. According to his statement, the woman, identified as resident Anju Sharma, attacked him without any provocation while he was on duty on Saturday evening.

“A few people tried to rescue him, but the woman misbehaved with them as well,” Yadav alleged.

Yadav, a native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, works for a local security agency. Following the assault, he went to the Dankaur police station with other residents of the society to lodge a complaint against the woman.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.



“Based on the security guard’s complaint, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway,” said Dankaur police station in-charge Munendra Singh.

Netizens had mixed reviews to the viral video. While some called out gender bias, others raised concern over the behaviour of security guards in general.

“Laws are funny in India, she will file a counter complaint and poor guy will suffer in jail," one of the comments read.

“Ever thought why always similar news? People living in those societies can reply, how is the behaviour of guards? Are all the people mentally unstable to beat guards? Are the guards there at no fault?" another comment stated.