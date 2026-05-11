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HomeCities6 Tourists Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal's Chamba

6 Tourists Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal's Chamba

According to reports, all the deceased were residents of Gujarat.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)

A tragic accident was reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, where an Innova car plunged into a gorge near Kakira on the Chamba-Nurpur National Highway (NH-154A).

All six people travelling in the vehicle died in the accident. According to reports, all the deceased were residents of Gujarat.

 

(Inputs by Prakram Chand)

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Published at : 11 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Chamba HIMACHAL PRADESH Car Accident Chamba
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