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6 Tourists Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal's Chamba
According to reports, all the deceased were residents of Gujarat.
A tragic accident was reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, where an Innova car plunged into a gorge near Kakira on the Chamba-Nurpur National Highway (NH-154A).
All six people travelling in the vehicle died in the accident. According to reports, all the deceased were residents of Gujarat.
(Inputs by Prakram Chand)
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