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HomeCitiesRampur Tops UP CM Dashboard Rankings Again, Bareilly Second

Rampur Tops UP CM Dashboard Rankings Again, Bareilly Second

Rampur topped Uttar Pradesh’s April CM Dashboard rankings with 9.42 marks, ahead of Bareilly and Pilibhit, driven by strong grievance redressal, public feedback and effective governance.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 May 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rampur leads UP districts in Chief Minister Dashboard rankings.
  • Districts evaluated on grievance resolution, scheme implementation, feedback.

Rampur has once again emerged as the top-performing district in the Uttar Pradesh in the April rankings of the Chief Minister Dashboard, followed by Bareilly and Pilibhit. 

Districts are assessed on the CM Dashboard based on multiple parameters, including timely resolution of grievances, action taken on complaints, quality of feedback and effective implementation of government schemes.

What Rampur DM Said?

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that the district performed strongly across all categories, particularly in prioritising and resolving public grievances. He added that positive public feedback after grievance resolution played a key role in strengthening Rampur’s ranking.

According to the DM, Rampur scored 9.42 out of 10 in the April assessment, narrowly ahead of Bareilly, which scored 9.41, while Pilibhit secured 9.36 marks.

Who Are In Top 10 List?

Several other districts also featured among the top performers. Etawah ranked fourth with 9.35 marks, followed by Hamirpur in fifth place with 9.33. Maharajganj secured the sixth position with 9.31 marks, Shahjahanpur ranked seventh with 9.30, Sitapur eighth with 9.29, Hardoi ninth with 9.27 and Auraiya tenth with 9.26 marks.

Officials said the rankings reflect increasing competition among districts to improve governance standards, ensure transparency and deliver public services more effectively.

The Chief Minister Dashboard, developed with support from the National Informatics Centre (NIC), serves as a key monitoring platform for the Uttar Pradesh government. It enables real-time tracking of district performance, reviews implementation of government schemes and ensures accountability among officials.

Districts showing weaker performance are directed to take corrective measures and improve administrative efficiency.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which district ranked first on the Chief Minister Dashboard in April?

Rampur emerged as the top-performing district in the April rankings of the Chief Minister Dashboard in Uttar Pradesh.

What criteria are used to assess districts on the CM Dashboard?

Districts are assessed based on grievance resolution, action on complaints, feedback quality, and effective implementation of government schemes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 07:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rampur Pilibhit UP Government Bareily Yogi Government UTTAR PRADESH UP Ranking Chief Minister Dashboard
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