Rampur emerged as the top-performing district in the April rankings of the Chief Minister Dashboard in Uttar Pradesh.
Explorer
Rampur Tops UP CM Dashboard Rankings Again, Bareilly Second
Rampur topped Uttar Pradesh’s April CM Dashboard rankings with 9.42 marks, ahead of Bareilly and Pilibhit, driven by strong grievance redressal, public feedback and effective governance.
- Rampur leads UP districts in Chief Minister Dashboard rankings.
- Districts evaluated on grievance resolution, scheme implementation, feedback.
Before You Go
Breaking: Ghaziabad Wedding Sparks Debate Over Massive Dowry Worth Crores in Luxury Gifts
Frequently Asked Questions
Which district ranked first on the Chief Minister Dashboard in April?
What criteria are used to assess districts on the CM Dashboard?
Districts are assessed based on grievance resolution, action on complaints, feedback quality, and effective implementation of government schemes.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Rampur Tops UP CM Dashboard Rankings Again, Bareilly Second
Cities
TCS Nashik Case: Accused Nida Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Cities
‘Why Do Girls Need To Come Out?’ Bihar Education Minister Under Fire
Cities
6 Tourists Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal's Chamba
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Annie Sharma
Opinion