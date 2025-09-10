Woman Jumps Into Swollen Yamuna From Delhi's Signature Bridge, Divers On Spot

A woman on Wednesday jumped into the swollen Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge in Delhi. A team of divers, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police personnel are present at the spot. Further details are awaited.

In another similar incident, a man jumped into the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge to take his own life after a fight with his wife. The 30-year-old man, Lokendra, was rescued by two boatmen. The incident took place in July this year.

"Lokendra reached Signature Bridge on his motorcycle, sent a message to his wife informing her of his intention, and then left his mobile phone and wallet on the bike before jumping into the river," a police officer told news agency PTI.

Some officers noticed a man drowning in the river and alerted nearby boatmen. Two of them then rushed to the spot and pulled the man out of the water.

Lokendra was rushed to a dispensary at Tibetan Camp in Majnu Ka Tila, where he regained consciousness. There he told the police that he had been under severe mental stress after an argument with his wife. His wife arrived at the spot with his brother and took him home.

Yamuna Recedes Below Danger Mark

The incident comes as the water level of the river receded below the danger mark on Monday night after touching the season's highest level of 207.48 metres last Thursday. Vehicular movement resumed on the Old Railway Bridge on Tuesday after water level in Yamuna came down, bringing relief to tge commuters.

The Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic and public movement from 4 PM on September 2 after the river crossed the danger level. With its reopening on Monday night, the connectivity between northeast and the northern parts and central Delhi traffic flow improved.