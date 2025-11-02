Woman Dies By Suicide After Falling Victim To Online Job Scam In UP

A 21-year-old woman in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after being duped in an online job scam, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Bhavna Pal, a resident of the Milan locality in Baruasagar and wife of Sher Singh Pal, had been missing since October 28. Her body was found on Friday in the Betwa River near Notghat Bridge, officials confirmed.

According to her husband, Bhavna had been under severe stress after being cheated by scammers who lured her with a fake job offer and withdrew around Rs 5,000 from her bank account.

Station House Officer Rahul Rathore said no formal complaint had been registered regarding the cyber fraud yet. “The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway,” he added.

Class 6 Girl Falls To Death In Jaipur

A Class 6 student died on Saturday after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area, police said. Officials suspect suicide, though investigations are underway.

The girl, identified as Amaira, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. “We are examining CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events,” said Mansarovar SHO Lakhan Khatana.

A parents’ association representative, Abhishek Jain, alleged that the student took the extreme step after being scolded by a teacher, and claimed that the school “cleaned the spot” before investigators arrived.

Following the incident, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed a probe and dispatched a six-member team to the school. However, officials said they were denied entry for over 90 minutes.

“Neither the principal nor any staff member came forward. The gate was locked from inside,” said District Education Officer (Elementary) Ram Niwas Sharma.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.