Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWoman Dies By Suicide After Falling Victim To Online Job Scam In UP

Woman Dies By Suicide After Falling Victim To Online Job Scam In UP

Bhavna had been under severe stress after being cheated by scammers who lured her with a fake job offer and withdrew around Rs 5,000 from her bank account.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 21-year-old woman in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide after being duped in an online job scam, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Bhavna Pal, a resident of the Milan locality in Baruasagar and wife of Sher Singh Pal, had been missing since October 28. Her body was found on Friday in the Betwa River near Notghat Bridge, officials confirmed.

According to her husband, Bhavna had been under severe stress after being cheated by scammers who lured her with a fake job offer and withdrew around Rs 5,000 from her bank account.

Station House Officer Rahul Rathore said no formal complaint had been registered regarding the cyber fraud yet. “The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway,” he added.

Class 6 Girl Falls To Death In Jaipur

A Class 6 student died on Saturday after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur’s Mansarovar area, police said. Officials suspect suicide, though investigations are underway.

The girl, identified as Amaira, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. “We are examining CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events,” said Mansarovar SHO Lakhan Khatana.

A parents’ association representative, Abhishek Jain, alleged that the student took the extreme step after being scolded by a teacher, and claimed that the school “cleaned the spot” before investigators arrived.

Following the incident, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed a probe and dispatched a six-member team to the school. However, officials said they were denied entry for over 90 minutes.

“Neither the principal nor any staff member came forward. The gate was locked from inside,” said District Education Officer (Elementary) Ram Niwas Sharma.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the allegations.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News UP Woman Suicide Online Job Scam
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case, Named 'Prime Accused'
JDU Mokama Candidate Anant Singh Arrested In Dularchand Murder Case
World
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Trump Hails 'G2 Meeting' With Xi Jinping As 'Great One', Calls For Lasting Peace And Success
Election 2025
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget