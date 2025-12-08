Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'Will Extend Every Possible Form Of Support, Cooperation': Absconding Goa Club Owner Issues Statement

'Will Extend Every Possible Form Of Support, Cooperation': Absconding Goa Club Owner Issues Statement

As many as 25 people were killed in a massive blaze at a popular nightclub in north Goa's Arpora late Saturday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The absconding owner of the Goa nightclub, where a massive fire tragedy claimed 25 lives, issued a statement on Monday, saying that the management will extend every possible form of assistance, support, and cooperation to the bereaved and affected.

In a statement on Instagram, the club owner Saurabh Luthra wrote: "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity."

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he added.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Goa News Goa Fire Tragedy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
PM Modi To Kick Off Debate On Vande Mataram In Lok Sabha Today
Cities
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
IndiGo Crisis: Over 350 Flights Cancelled Today; Delhi Airport Warns Of Continued Delays
Cities
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
Goa Police Issue Lookout Notice For Absconding Club Owners; All Airports On Alert
World
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Israel Urges India To Designate Hamas As Terror Group, Cites Rising Links With LeT
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget