The absconding owner of the Goa nightclub, where a massive fire tragedy claimed 25 lives, issued a statement on Monday, saying that the management will extend every possible form of assistance, support, and cooperation to the bereaved and affected.

In a statement on Instagram, the club owner Saurabh Luthra wrote: "The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity."

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he added.