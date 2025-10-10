After a spell of rain and thunderstorms, Delhi is waking up to a mild, chilly breeze that has residents reaching for light sweaters in the mornings and evenings. The recent downpour, combined with ongoing snowfall in the mountains and rainfall in Uttarakhand, has caused temperatures to dip across the region.

Yet, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this early cold snap doesn’t signal the onset of winter. The cooler weather is primarily driven by a western disturbance affecting the northern districts, which is expected to fade over the next few days.

Snowfall in the Mountains Sends Cold to the Plains

Snow continues to blanket the higher altitudes of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. This has a cascading effect on the plains, bringing unseasonal chill to areas like Delhi and the surrounding NCR. Uttarakhand, in particular, has recorded rainfall and snowfall levels that break a 30-year-old record.

With temperatures dipping, Delhiites are tempted to dust off their winter wardrobes as early as October. But meteorologists urge caution—winter is not yet here, and the current cold is temporary.

What the Meteorological Department Predicts

The IMD forecasts clear skies over Delhi until October 11. As the western disturbance moves away, temperatures are expected to climb slightly, easing the chill. Afterward, humid conditions may return to the capital and neighboring regions, making this brief cool spell a temporary relief.

Alongside dropping temperatures, Delhi’s air quality has seen minor changes. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) rose to 100, classified as “satisfactory,” up from 81 the previous day. Experts warn that with reduced wind speeds and cooler nights, pollution levels could creep up, making it essential for residents to monitor air quality closely—even before winter officially arrives.

Delhi’s Current Temperature Trends

Minimum temperatures over the past day ranged between 18–20°C, while maximums stayed between 25–27°C. These figures were below the seasonal norms by 1–5°C for minimums and 6–9°C for maximums. Westerly winds persisted across the city at speeds reaching 12 kmph.

Delhi Weather Forecast (October 9–14, 2025)

Date Temp (℃) Forecast 09.10.2025 18–30 Mainly clear sky 10.10.2025 19–33 Mainly clear sky 11.10.2025 20–34 Mainly clear sky 12.10.2025 20–34 Mainly clear sky 13.10.2025 20–35 Mainly clear sky 14.10.2025 20–35 Mainly clear sky

Noida Weather Outlook

Date Min Temp (℃) Max Temp (℃) Forecast 09-Oct 21.0 31.0 Mainly clear sky 10-Oct 22.0 32.0 Mainly clear sky 11-Oct 22.0 32.0 Mainly clear sky 12-Oct 22.0 32.0 Mainly clear sky 13-Oct 22.0 32.0 Mainly clear sky 14-Oct 22.0 32.0 Mainly clear sky

In short, while Delhi is enjoying a crisp, early October chill, the IMD assures that winter hasn’t officially set in. Residents can enjoy this brief respite before temperatures rise again and humidity returns to the region.