Elephant Tries To Crush Car On Dehradun-Haridwar Highway: Watch

Panic gripped the Dehradun–Haridwar Highway on Saturday evening after a wild elephant attacked a moving car near the Lachhiwala Toll Plaza. The incident occurred around 7:15 pm, when the elephant attempted to crush the vehicle, shattering its windows. Passengers inside screamed in fear but escaped without injury.

According to eyewitnesses, the elephant had been crossing the highway when fast-moving traffic and vehicle noise appeared to agitate it. In a sudden burst of aggression, the animal targeted a car, lunging at it and causing significant damage. The driver accelerated just in time, narrowly avoiding a potentially deadly encounter.

For several minutes, chaos unfolded on the highway as motorists stopped or tried to reverse to keep their distance. Traffic came to a near standstill until the elephant eventually moved towards the forest.

Range Officer Medhavi Kirti confirmed that forest department staff were dispatched to the site as soon as they were alerted to the elephant’s presence. Officials successfully guided the animal across the highway and back into the jungle, allowing traffic to resume.

Toll plaza workers and motorists expressed relief after the elephant safely moved away.

This is not the first time wild elephants have been spotted near the Lachhiwala Toll Plaza. The stretch lies within a recognised elephant corridor, and the animals frequently cross the highway in this area. However, incidents involving direct attacks on vehicles are rare.

Forest officials have urged drivers to slow down and remain alert while travelling through the region, especially during early morning and evening hours when elephant movement is most common.