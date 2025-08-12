Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesWho Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X

Who Is Minta Devi? The 124-Year-Old 'Voter' From Bihar Trending On X

The demonstration saw several Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the photograph of a woman identified as “Minta Devi.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)

A day after staging a march to the Election Commission, leaders of the INDIA bloc on Tuesday continued their protest against alleged voter list irregularities and the State Integrated Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. The demonstration saw several Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the photograph of a woman identified as “Minta Devi.” The back of the shirts read, “124 Not Out.”

The protest stems from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s recent presentation alleging large-scale voter fraud in Bihar. Among the examples cited was “124-year-old Minta Devi,” whose name, Gandhi claimed, appeared in the state’s draft voter list. He argued that such entries prove the existence of fake voters, undermining the credibility of the electoral roll.

According to reports, if her age as listed is accurate, Minta Devi would be older than the world’s oldest verified living person, 115-year-old Ethel Caterham from the United Kingdom.

Congress MP KC Venugopal took a swipe at the Election Commission, saying it has done a great service to humankind. "The Election Commission has done a great service to humankind! They discovered the oldest living human, Smt. Minta Devi, whose age is listed as 124 years in the Bihar SIR! The mega voter fraud done by the ECI can never be allowed. INDIA will keep protesting until it is stopped," he wrote on X.

Speaking to PTI about the choice of protest attire, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, “The scale of the Election Commission’s failure is evident. Under Rajiv Kumar and Gyanesh Kumar, the ECI has turned into a department of the BJP. They have completely failed. For example, Minta Devi is a first-time voter, but her age is recorded as 124. There is a fake voter list with fake names. We want to expose this, and as a mark of protest, we are wearing this T-shirt.”

The Opposition has demanded a discussion in Parliament on the alleged discrepancies and called for immediate corrective measures to ensure free and fair elections.

Published at : 12 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Bihar News Congress Protest Bihar SIR State Integrated Revision Minta Devi
