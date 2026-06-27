Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesWhen Will Monsoon Reach Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Fresh Arrival Forecast

When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Fresh Arrival Forecast

Delhi-NCR is expected to witness cloudy skies, light rain and thunderstorms over the coming days, while the southwest monsoon is now likely to arrive in the first week of July.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD delays Delhi-NCR monsoon arrival to first July week.
  • Intermittent pre-monsoon showers, thunderstorms offer temporary heat relief.
  • Gradual temperature drop, with rain and storms expected ahead.

Delhi-NCR may have to wait a little longer for the arrival of the southwest monsoon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revising its earlier forecast. While the monsoon was previously expected to reach the national capital by June 27, it is now likely to arrive during the first week of July.

Until then, pre-monsoon activity is expected to continue, bringing intermittent spells of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds that are likely to ease the prevailing heat and humidity.

Rain, Thunderstorms To Continue

The IMD has forecast partly to generally cloudy skies over the next few days, with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated intervals.

Although no weather warning has been issued for Delhi-NCR at present, the expected showers and strong winds are likely to provide relief from the high temperatures.

ALSO READ: Monsoon Is Advancing, So Why Is North India Still Dry? IMD Explains Rain Delay

 

Delhi Weather Today

For Saturday, June 27, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and very light to light rainfall. Around 6 am, the temperature was close to 30 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at about 5 kmph, while humidity is likely to remain around 70 per cent.

There is a 15 to 30 per cent chance of rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm on Saturday.

ALSO READ: How Smartphone Apps Detect Snake-Prone Zones And Protect Families During Monsoon In India

Delhi-NCR Forecast For Coming Days

On Sunday, June 28, Delhi-NCR is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are likely during the day, providing some respite from the heat.

The maximum temperature is expected to fall to 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, June 29, with the minimum remaining around 27 degrees Celsius. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Tuesday, June 30, when temperatures are likely to range between 26 and 38 degrees Celsius.

By Wednesday, July 1, the maximum temperature is expected to drop further to around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may rise slightly to 28 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely, indicating that monsoon conditions are gradually advancing towards Delhi-NCR.

While the official onset of the southwest monsoon has been delayed, recurring pre-monsoon showers and cloudy conditions are expected to keep temperatures in check over the next few days, offering residents temporary relief until the seasonal rains arrive in the first week of July.

 

Before You Go

Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: New revelations in Pune Ketan Agrawal murder case

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the southwest monsoon expected to arrive in Delhi-NCR?

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) now expects the monsoon to reach Delhi-NCR during the first week of July. This revises the earlier forecast of June 27.

What weather conditions are expected in Delhi-NCR before the monsoon's arrival?

Pre-monsoon activity, including intermittent spells of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty surface winds, is expected to continue. These conditions will help ease the heat and humidity.

What is the temperature forecast for Delhi-NCR in the coming days?

The maximum temperature for Saturday, June 27, is expected around 40°C. It is forecast to gradually drop to about 36°C by Wednesday, July 1.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Weather Delhi Monsoon IMD DELHI
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Fresh Arrival Forecast
When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Fresh Arrival Forecast
Cities
Major Terror Plot Foiled In Assam's Tinsukia; Two ULFA(I) Militants Arrested With AK-56 Rifles, Grenades
Major Terror Plot Foiled In Assam's Tinsukia; Two ULFA(I) Militants Arrested With AK-56 Rifles, Grenades
Cities
Pune Fort Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Questioned For 10 Hours, Says Family Didn't Know About Chetan
Pune Fort Murder: Siya Goyal's Brother Questioned For 10 Hours, Says Family Didn't Know About Chetan
Cities
Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown
Assam Police Burns Drugs Worth Over Rs 61 Crore In Massive Anti-Narcotics Crackdown
Advertisement

Videos

Ketan Agrawal Murder Case: New revelations in Pune Ketan Agrawal murder case
Ketan Murder Case Investigation: Police recreate crime scene in Ketan murder case
PM Modi Seychelles Visit: PM to attend Seychelles National Day Golden Jubilee as Chief Guest
Ram Temple: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resign from Ram Temple Trust
Middle East Peace: Israel and Lebanon End Conflict with US Mediationv
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget