When Will Monsoon Reach Delhi-NCR? IMD Issues Fresh Arrival Forecast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD delays Delhi-NCR monsoon arrival to first July week.

Intermittent pre-monsoon showers, thunderstorms offer temporary heat relief.

Gradual temperature drop, with rain and storms expected ahead.

Delhi-NCR may have to wait a little longer for the arrival of the southwest monsoon, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revising its earlier forecast. While the monsoon was previously expected to reach the national capital by June 27, it is now likely to arrive during the first week of July.

Until then, pre-monsoon activity is expected to continue, bringing intermittent spells of light rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds that are likely to ease the prevailing heat and humidity.

Rain, Thunderstorms To Continue

The IMD has forecast partly to generally cloudy skies over the next few days, with light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated intervals.

Although no weather warning has been issued for Delhi-NCR at present, the expected showers and strong winds are likely to provide relief from the high temperatures.

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Delhi Weather Today

For Saturday, June 27, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies during the day, with thunderstorms, lightning and very light to light rainfall. Around 6 am, the temperature was close to 30 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at about 5 kmph, while humidity is likely to remain around 70 per cent.

There is a 15 to 30 per cent chance of rainfall between 4 pm and 7 pm on Saturday.

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Delhi-NCR Forecast For Coming Days

On Sunday, June 28, Delhi-NCR is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 27 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are likely during the day, providing some respite from the heat.

The maximum temperature is expected to fall to 38 degrees Celsius on Monday, June 29, with the minimum remaining around 27 degrees Celsius. Rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning has been forecast.

Similar weather conditions are expected on Tuesday, June 30, when temperatures are likely to range between 26 and 38 degrees Celsius.

By Wednesday, July 1, the maximum temperature is expected to drop further to around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may rise slightly to 28 degrees Celsius. Rain and thunderstorms are also likely, indicating that monsoon conditions are gradually advancing towards Delhi-NCR.

While the official onset of the southwest monsoon has been delayed, recurring pre-monsoon showers and cloudy conditions are expected to keep temperatures in check over the next few days, offering residents temporary relief until the seasonal rains arrive in the first week of July.